Costco Just Recalled Its Bakery Madeleines From These 11 Warehouses
People who recently visited Costco for some affordable barbecue meat and stopped by the bakery section to pick up something sweet on their way out should double-check what they came home with. The discount warehouse issued a recall on April 7 for its Traditional Madeleines due to a packaging error. Instead of what is advertised, the plastic clamshell was packed with other flavors of madeleines, including a version with a chocolate-hazelnut filling inside. As there is no warning on the package informing customers that it contains tree nuts, Costco is recalling the product out of an abundance of caution.
The bakery items were sent to various stores across the country as well as Puerto Rico between March 30 and April 6. Those locations include: Gilroy, California; Chico, California; Thornton, Colorado; Pembroke Pines, Florida; East Peoria, Illinois; Missoula, Montana; Fairfax, Virginia; Burlington, Washington; Bellevue, Wisconsin; Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin; and Bayamon, Puerto Rico. Costco is urging any customers who are allergic to tree nuts and who purchased the mislabeled bakery item to return it for a refund.
The danger of undeclared tree nuts
While Costco's latest bakery snafu probably won't end up being added to the list of Costco recalls that affected millions, undeclared ingredients can be a significant issue for people with food allergies. Tree nuts are one of the "Big 9" foods responsible for the most allergic reactions in the United States, as outlined by the USDA. Just as undeclared milk (another member of the "Big 9") isn't anything to worry about if you aren't allergic to moo juice, a product containing undeclared tree nuts isn't a concern for folks that aren't allergic to hazelnuts, cashews, pecans, or any other nuts that fall into that category.
However, folks who are allergic or have sensitivities can encounter dangerous, even life-threatening allergic reactions from unknowingly consuming a product with tree nuts. Vomiting and hives are a couple of the symptoms that can occur, but in more serious cases people will experience an extreme drop in blood pressure or anaphylaxis. As well as offering customers a refund, Costco has encouraged anyone with questions about the latest recall to contact its customer service department.