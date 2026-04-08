Costco Just Recalled Its Bakery Madeleines From These 11 Warehouses

People who recently visited Costco for some affordable barbecue meat and stopped by the bakery section to pick up something sweet on their way out should double-check what they came home with. The discount warehouse issued a recall on April 7 for its Traditional Madeleines due to a packaging error. Instead of what is advertised, the plastic clamshell was packed with other flavors of madeleines, including a version with a chocolate-hazelnut filling inside. As there is no warning on the package informing customers that it contains tree nuts, Costco is recalling the product out of an abundance of caution.

The bakery items were sent to various stores across the country as well as Puerto Rico between March 30 and April 6. Those locations include: Gilroy, California; Chico, California; Thornton, Colorado; Pembroke Pines, Florida; East Peoria, Illinois; Missoula, Montana; Fairfax, Virginia; Burlington, Washington; Bellevue, Wisconsin; Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin; and Bayamon, Puerto Rico. Costco is urging any customers who are allergic to tree nuts and who purchased the mislabeled bakery item to return it for a refund.