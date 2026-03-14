The Ultimate Barbecue Starts With This Affordable Cut Of Meat At Costco
There are few things that meat lovers enjoy more than the weather warming up and allowing them to do some barbecuing in the great outdoors. While barbecuing is often incorrectly used interchangeably with the similarly tremendous art of grilling meat, there's something truly beautiful about the slow yet fruitful activity, especially when doing it without breaking the bank. Luckily, Costco has you covered when it comes to low-priced meats to throw on the grill or smoker. Simultaneously affordable and delicious, the pork loin deserves a spot on your roster.
We spoke with Matt Abdoo — executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ, which has locations in New York, Boston, and Florida — who praised pork loin's ability to carry a barbecue. "Pork loin is a fantastic option for the grill and one of my personal favorites. It's versatile, flavorful, and very affordable compared to many other cuts," Abdoo explained. In fact, to call the pork loin a must-buy for grillmasters looking for an affordable, high-quality cut of meat would be no exaggeration. Costco currently sells whole, boneless pork loin for $2.26 per pound, which means you're only paying about $20 for 10 pounds of meat. Costco's pork loin has long received positive reviews from consumers over the years. This sets Costco apart from stores like Aldi, where pork loin is known as one of the worst meats to buy.
How to best utilize Costco's pork loin when barbecuing
If the price tag sold you on picking up some pork loin for your next barbecue, Abdoo gave us further insight into what to look for and how to cook it when the time comes. While at the store, you should look out for a few positive qualities among the meat on display. "A pinkish-red color, good marbling ... a firm texture, and fat that has a creamy white color," Abdoo suggested. "If the pork loin you find at Costco checks those boxes, it can be a great cut to bring home for the grill."
As for cooking your pork loin, while you can add a dry rub or marinate the meat (as long as you don't do so for too long), it can also be delicious without the extra help. "Pork loin on the grill really doesn't need much," the chef advised. "A little olive oil, salt, pepper, and the flavor of the fire can make a fantastic finished product." It will take roughly 45 minutes per pound to cook a pork loin in a smoker at 225 degrees Fahrenheit, and roughly 20 minutes per pound on the grill. Because whole pork loin comes in different shapes and sizes, there's no set amount of time it will take to cook the entire loin. The best rule of thumb is to regularly check your meat's internal temperature and remove it from the grill or smoker when it hits an internal temperature of 145 degrees.
Alternatively, if you want to speed things up, Abdoo suggests cutting the meat into chops with a thickness of 1.5 to 2 inches, since this allows the meat to cook on the grill for as little as 4 minutes per side. "That thickness allows you to develop a nice crust on the outside while keeping the center juicy and flavorful," the chef explained.