The Ultimate Barbecue Starts With This Affordable Cut Of Meat At Costco

If the price tag sold you on picking up some pork loin for your next barbecue, Abdoo gave us further insight into what to look for and how to cook it when the time comes. While at the store, you should look out for a few positive qualities among the meat on display. "A pinkish-red color, good marbling ... a firm texture, and fat that has a creamy white color," Abdoo suggested. "If the pork loin you find at Costco checks those boxes, it can be a great cut to bring home for the grill."

As for cooking your pork loin, while you can add a dry rub or marinate the meat (as long as you don't do so for too long), it can also be delicious without the extra help. "Pork loin on the grill really doesn't need much," the chef advised. "A little olive oil, salt, pepper, and the flavor of the fire can make a fantastic finished product." It will take roughly 45 minutes per pound to cook a pork loin in a smoker at 225 degrees Fahrenheit, and roughly 20 minutes per pound on the grill. Because whole pork loin comes in different shapes and sizes, there's no set amount of time it will take to cook the entire loin. The best rule of thumb is to regularly check your meat's internal temperature and remove it from the grill or smoker when it hits an internal temperature of 145 degrees.

Alternatively, if you want to speed things up, Abdoo suggests cutting the meat into chops with a thickness of 1.5 to 2 inches, since this allows the meat to cook on the grill for as little as 4 minutes per side. "That thickness allows you to develop a nice crust on the outside while keeping the center juicy and flavorful," the chef explained.