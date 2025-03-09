4 Best And 4 Worst Meats To Buy At Aldi, According To Customers

Incorporating organic food into a consumer's daily diet is more than just a trend — it's a priority, and more people are paying attention to food labels than ever. While supermarket chains across the country are expanding their organic inventory to meet demand, this does imply an increase in product pricing. So, where does Aldi stand in all this? Surprisingly well. The supermarket chain has its house brand — the Simply Nature line of certified organic or non-GMO products. One standout is the Simply Nature Organic Whole Chicken

As part of the Regular Buy series of products (sold throughout the year), the whole chicken, while significantly more expensive than its non-organic counterpart, wins hands down in taste and flavor. One online review raved about how the juices were much better than anything they'd had in a long time. Another Redditor praised it for tasting like real chicken and having an appealing texture.

Now, before you rail against the price, remember that compared to similar products at Trader Joe's and Walmart, Aldi still comes out as the winner. And though buying from your local farmer might be a better deal, sometimes, it's just more convenient to pop into the supermarket and still be assured that you are buying clean.