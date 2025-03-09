4 Best And 4 Worst Meats To Buy At Aldi, According To Customers
The German supermarket chain Aldi has revolutionized shopping with budget-friendly prices and in-house brands. But not every deal is worth the hype, and when it comes to the meat products offered in store, the lines are carefully drawn, with heightened emotions and opinions about what works and what doesn't. Some cuts have huge fan followings with shoppers raving about quality and value, while others are standout disappointments in terms of taste or consistency.
With a commitment to value and a crystal clear food philosophy, it is surprising that some products have garnered a fair amount of criticism. Whether it's USDA-certified organic chicken or bacon, it's important to know what's worth adding to your cart and what you should leave behind. We dug deep and discovered that Aldi's active online community has much to say about the good, bad, and ugly of the chain's meat selection. For more details on how we determined the best and worst items on this list, check out our methodology at the end of the article.
Best: Organic Whole Chicken
Incorporating organic food into a consumer's daily diet is more than just a trend — it's a priority, and more people are paying attention to food labels than ever. While supermarket chains across the country are expanding their organic inventory to meet demand, this does imply an increase in product pricing. So, where does Aldi stand in all this? Surprisingly well. The supermarket chain has its house brand — the Simply Nature line of certified organic or non-GMO products. One standout is the Simply Nature Organic Whole Chicken
As part of the Regular Buy series of products (sold throughout the year), the whole chicken, while significantly more expensive than its non-organic counterpart, wins hands down in taste and flavor. One online review raved about how the juices were much better than anything they'd had in a long time. Another Redditor praised it for tasting like real chicken and having an appealing texture.
Now, before you rail against the price, remember that compared to similar products at Trader Joe's and Walmart, Aldi still comes out as the winner. And though buying from your local farmer might be a better deal, sometimes, it's just more convenient to pop into the supermarket and still be assured that you are buying clean.
Worst: Chicken Breasts
While we are on the subject of chicken, Aldi chicken breasts have been getting a bad rap on all fronts. People complain about the texture and say they don't really look or taste like other chicken breasts. Several TikTok and YouTube videos note these cheap cuts are subpar, mentioning that Aldi chicken breasts may be reasonably priced but not the best in taste and quality. Another video questions the unnaturally large size, suggesting the use of GMO and antibiotics could affect the size and taste of the meat.
Besides the fact that it's becoming increasingly difficult to ignore the ethical concerns surrounding battery-farmed chickens, Aldi's cheap chicken breasts also disappoint in the kitchen. Customers regularly complain of their stringy texture and bland taste, which can only be masked with a truckload of other ingredients. This may be because the chicken breasts are already brined, thus increasing their water content and affecting their texture. Many shoppers also complain they are woody, a condition linked to excessive growth hormones.
While some shoppers still consider these chicken breasts a saving, the quality tends to vary depending on the location and storage practices. Let's make things easier if you are still on the fence about whether or not to buy Aldi chicken. If you have been happy with your store's regular Aldi poultry range, there's no reason to stop buying it. If you have issues, Aldi's return policy allows refunds (terms obviously apply).
Best: Salmon
Aldi offers various types of salmon products that enjoy differing levels of popularity. At the top of the must-buy list is the fresh (never frozen) salmon, vacuum-sealed to preserve its texture and keep it free from bacteria. Conversely, the frozen salmon has faced criticism for its mushy texture when cooked. However, this issue may relate more to improper defrosting techniques than the product itself.
The discussion heats up around Aldi's farmed salmon. While the chain claims to source its salmon from Norway, Scotland, and Chile, customers note that some packaging states China as the country of origin, raising concerns about transparency and sustainability. While Aldi has issued a statement on its website emphasizing its commitment to responsible sourcing and providing customers with as much information as possible, it is always recommended that you check the packaging of each product to ensure it meets personal standards.
Price remains Aldi's most significant advantage, and compared to most other grocery chains, itsi generally less expensive. Online shoppers laud the salmon from Aldi, claiming that even if it was the only thing they bought, it would be worth the weekly trip to the store. With competitive prices, generous portions, and various pre-seasoned options (the Mediterranean herb crust salmon is a crowd favorite), Aldi continues to attract budget-conscious seafood lovers.
Worst: Hot Dogs
Despite rumors and speculation about mystery meat, one would assume you can't go too wrong with a simple hot dog, but Aldi's range challenges that belief. Many customers have complained about the weird texture and lack of structural integrity, with one Redditor calling them just puree and another noting how they split down the middle when grilled. Others have raised concerns about Aldi's regular franks' high sodium and nitrate content. In a comic twist, one customer even reported that their dog refused to eat them.
As one Aldi review suggests, the jumbo franks are a great budget buy when cooking for a crowd or a family cookout. If you approach these dogs with no or low expectations and are happy with the extra change left over, they may be right for the occasion. The consensus? If you buy your dogs from Aldi, choose the All-Beef varieties. Better yet, opt for the imported versions, such as the bratwurst or flavored ones, which although more expensive, receive far better reviews for taste and quality.
Best: Grass-Fed Ground Beef
Aldi rules the roost when it comes to shopping on a budget, even offering significant savings on premium ingredients like grass-fed ground beef. The Simply Nature Organic ground beef is 100% grass-fed and reared without growth hormones or antibiotics. Grass-fed meat has several advantages over regular or grain-fed, especially when cows are primarily fed grass with a touch of grain for the perfect amount of marbling and flavor. While Aldi labels often indicate sourcing from Uruguay, Australia, or the U.S., the final product may be a blend of several sources.
As expected, grass-fed beef is more expensive than regular beef products. This can be attributed to longer rearing times and higher production costs. That's still no deterrent, as consumers continue to buy responsibly sourced meats despite consistent price increases. Aldi manages to undercut its competitors, offering some of the most affordable grass-fed beef in the market. Prices vary by location, but savvy shoppers recommend checking Aldi's website for weekly ads and in-store specials.
Aldi's grass-fed ground beef fans swear by the noticeable difference between the products. Some describe the texture as gamey, while others stock up their freezers with these handy 1-pound packets, sold in 85% and 93% lean versions. The best way to use this ground beef is in an Asian-inspired stir-fry with loads of veggies, grilled into juicy burgers, or cooked in a hearty chili.
Worst: Bacon
When it comes to high-quality, crave-worthy bacon, these simple strips of cured meat should be natural, without harmful preservatives and nitrates, yet packed with flavor. Sounds simple enough, right? Unfortunately, this is far from the reality when it comes to Aldi's bacon.
Shoppers agree that buying bacon from Aldi is a bit of a gamble. To boost your chances of scoring a good batch, check the package and ensure the strips have a good fat-to-meat ratio. As one Redditor complained, "Buying bacon at Aldi is taking so much time, and the outcome is still meh!" Others add that most bacon strips from Aldi are all fat or that they fall apart when cooked. Much of this can be attributed to the high water content in regular center-cut bacon. To make matters worse, the bacon is not even cheaper than at other stores, and some shoppers claim to get it for a better price at Costco.
If you are determined to make Aldi bacon work, opt for the Appleton Farms vacuum-packed package over other brands. And for consistently crispy results and a splatter-free finish, skip the frying pan and bake it in the oven. If you are willing to pay a premium, Aldi's Never Any! Hickory Smoked No Sugar Added Uncured Bacon is a top choice. It is USDA-certified and sourced from ethically reared pigs, and reviewers swear by its smoky and salty flavor.
Best: Black Angus Choice Ribeye Steak
Aldi offers a vast selection of fresh and frozen meats but it doesn't have an in-store butcher. This means no customized or preferred cuts or specialized requests are available. However, where Aldi trumps is in its pre-packaged range of USDA Choice Black Angus beef products. This line has built up quite a reputation, and the Internet is abuzz with reviews and recommendations from TikTok, YouTube videos, and online forums praising its high quality and value.
The ribeye, in particular, has quite the fan following. Customers praise the competitive pricing and recommend the cut for its great amount of fat and exceptional taste. Others highlight its hefty size, intense flavor, and affordable price for the quality. Some people recommended a longer cooking time (due to the thickness of the cut) as well as marinating the beef before grilling it — minor tweaks that yield fabulous results.
Worst: Pork Loin / Pork Tenderloin
When it comes to pork from Aldi, there is a lot of debate. Some customers swear by the quality, affordability, and generous portions, making it an easy option for households on a budget. However, a considerable percentage are very vocal about their displeasure, citing multiple concerns regarding taste and overall quality. One of the most common complaints is that the pork loin appears to be pumped with brine, leading to an unpleasant consistency. A Redditor claimed that the meat in all the pork packages appear to be injected with a tenderizing solution that's mostly salt and water. Some shoppers have even reported that the pork smelled strange and tasted sour and unpleasant. Others have brought up issues about shards of bone in certain cuts, which is understandably worrying.
Some cuts appeared slimy to the touch well before their sell-by date, raising concerns about freshness and storage practices. While the label on the pork products does not come with freezing instructions, if you do not plan to cook it immediately, it's best to freeze the package until use. If you find your meat pack bloated or swollen with air, dispose of it immediately.
Adding to this skepticism is the broader debate around the health benefits of pork, where fears about high sodium, saturated fats, and risk of parasites clash with the beneficial nutrients. Concerns about the lack of flavor and dry, chewy texture leave some fearing the use of hormones and antibiotics, and questioning whether the savings are worth the apparent health concerns. As a result, Aldi's pork selection is often rejected, unlike its more popular beef and organic chicken offerings.
Methodology
In order to compile this ranking of the best and worst meats at Aldi, we turned to various online resources. From TikTok and YouTube videos to chat groups and fan pages, Aldi customers are everywhere and vocal to boot. After collecting inputs from these sources, we then collated recurring opinions, sentiments, and recommendations. An obvious list of standouts soon emerged. Clear favorites were apparent and frequent disappointments were noted.
While items may have both negative and positive reviews, this ranking only includes those with a majority consensus in favor of or against a particular product. We intentionally left out items with a glaring discrepancy between likes and dislikes. We have tried as far as possible to represent the voice of Aldi shoppers, in the hope that this list assists customers in making informed decisions during their next grocery trip.