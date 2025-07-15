There's A Big Difference Between Barbecuing And Grilling Meat

If there's one thing I'm passionate about, it's proper word usage. But there's a glaring error happening when we interchange the words 'grilling' and 'barbecuing' as if they mean the same thing. Spoiler alert: These two concepts are totally different.

First, let's talk about grilling. This is that thing you do on weeknights when you need a meal on the table ASAP. It's a relatively quick process where meats cook at a high heat, typically between 350 degrees Fahrenheit and 500 degrees Fahrenheit for less than 20 minutes. While grilling, meat is placed directly over a sizzling hot flame and leaves behind those trademark grill lines. You can use charcoal or gas for grilling, depending on your personal preference.

Barbecuing, on the other hand, takes time. This activity is better suited for a slow Sunday afternoon where you have time to watch sports while you patiently wait for the meat to do its thing. Barbecuing requires a low and slow approach as meats are cooked over indirect heat (i.e. on the edge of the grill, away from flames) for several hours. Knowing the difference between the two is helpful, especially depending on the meat you plan to cook.