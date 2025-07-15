There's A Big Difference Between Barbecuing And Grilling Meat
If there's one thing I'm passionate about, it's proper word usage. But there's a glaring error happening when we interchange the words 'grilling' and 'barbecuing' as if they mean the same thing. Spoiler alert: These two concepts are totally different.
First, let's talk about grilling. This is that thing you do on weeknights when you need a meal on the table ASAP. It's a relatively quick process where meats cook at a high heat, typically between 350 degrees Fahrenheit and 500 degrees Fahrenheit for less than 20 minutes. While grilling, meat is placed directly over a sizzling hot flame and leaves behind those trademark grill lines. You can use charcoal or gas for grilling, depending on your personal preference.
Barbecuing, on the other hand, takes time. This activity is better suited for a slow Sunday afternoon where you have time to watch sports while you patiently wait for the meat to do its thing. Barbecuing requires a low and slow approach as meats are cooked over indirect heat (i.e. on the edge of the grill, away from flames) for several hours. Knowing the difference between the two is helpful, especially depending on the meat you plan to cook.
When to grill and when to barbecue
Regardless of your gas or charcoal preference (personally, I'm Team Charcoal like Bobby Flay, since that's what I grew up on), your cooking method will largely be determined by the type of meat you plan to use. A stack of hot dogs, burgers, chicken breasts, shrimp skewers, or veggies are great grilling items, especially for beginners. That's because they are smaller portions that don't need more than 20 minutes to cook all the way through. The only exception would be chicken breasts, which can take 25 to 30 minutes depending on their thickness (trust me, it's easier to slice them in half horizontally so they cook more quickly). Use direct heat, being careful to turn the items every so often to prevent burning.
Larger cuts of meat, such as a whole chicken or turkey, pork ribs, pork butt, and brisket (which can be affordable) should be barbecued. They require several hours of untouched cooking, which is best completed at lower temperatures, between 225 and 275 degrees. When you barbecue, you can add flavorful sauces to keep the meat moist (just don't add the sauce too early).