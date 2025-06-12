Bobby Flay's Stance On The Charcoal Vs Gas Grill Debate

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bobby Flay is constantly reinventing himself, from the Southwestern-style chef he was at Mesa Grill to the all-things-Italian expert he styled himself as after filming "Bobby and Giada in Italy." While he may be found calling people out for incorrect pasta practices, he's also dished out plenty of advice on best barbecue practices. This befits someone whose first Food Network appearance was on a program called "Grillin' and Chillin'" and whose subsequent shows have included "BBQ with Bobby Flay," "Grill It! with Bobby Flay," and "Throwdown with Bobby Flay." Needless to say, he has weighed in on the charcoal or gas grill debate, although in uncharacteristic Flay fashion, he first tried to hedge his bets.

As Flay told People in 2017, "I think if you want to use charcoal, it's a great idea. It's more pure, it's got more flavor, it's more old school. But I understand the gas grill for sure. I own both." When he spoke with Delish that same year, he was a bit more forthcoming. "If you have the time and conviction, charcoal is better," he stated, adding, "You can flavor the food more with charcoal." There you have it, gas fans. The grill king has spoken, and he's on Team Charcoal.