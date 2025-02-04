The Pasta Practice Bobby Flay Thinks Is 'Sacrilegious'

There are plenty of controversial kitchen opinions that lead to heated discussions. Do you need to rinse your rice before you cook it? Can you serve white wine with barbecue? Is pre-minced garlic really that bad? Even experienced chefs hash it out on the internet over certain food preparation practices. Celebrity chef and Food Network star Bobby Flay is no stranger to making his own rules in the kitchen, but one faux pas that he'll never agree with is breaking pasta before cooking it. In fact, Flay stated on TikTok that the act is "sacrilegious."

There are two categories of pasta: long and short. Short pasta types include varieties like rigatoni, which you may find in rigatoni alla vodka, and ditalini, which you'd see in a bowl of pasta fagioli. Long pasta includes varieties like angel hair, which might be prepared all'aglio e olio, and spaghetti, which pairs well with a classic marinara. It's not entirely uncommon for people to snap those long strands of uncooked pasta in half so that they fit into the pot more easily. While this may not scientifically change anything about the pasta, breaking the long strands is sure to break quite a few hearts.