Yes, You Can Serve White Wine With Barbecued Meat
If you're a real stickler for doing things the proper way, you might be thinking that barbecue beverage pairings would be limited to beer or sweet tea. There's no reason why barbecue can't go with wine, as well, though. In fact, you can also break that so-called wine rule about only serving red wine with meat. If white wine is what floats your boat, then go right ahead and crack open a bottle at your next barbecue secure in the knowledge that celebrity chef Jordan Andino gives it his approval. We spoke with Andino at Heritage Fire Fest in Miami where he was partnering with Franciscan Estate wines where he acknowledged that robust red wines with rich red meats is a classic pairing. But, he noted, "When paired correctly, the right white wine can elevate your meal and refresh your palate."
Andino did say, though, that since white wines can be what he terms "light on the palate," he likes serving them with lighter dishes like barbecued fish and chicken. He went on to say, "I would advise pairing wine based on similar flavor profiles and intensity, which are often derived from the spices, sauces, and additional ingredients you're adding to the mix." As an example, he cited serving a lemony chicken dish with a white wine that has citrusy notes.
These white wines make great barbecue partners
When it comes to barbecue pairings, Andino's a big chardonnay fan, as he serves this varietal with everything from grilled swordfish to chicken wings. He feels this type of wine is soft enough that it won't overwhelm even the more delicate seafood dishes. As he put it, "When pairing wine and food, it's all about balance. You will not want one to overpower the other — instead they should enhance one another."
If you're not a chardonnay fan, that's okay, there are other options. Just as sparkling white wine pairs perfectly with fried food, so, too, will it complement just about anything you're dishing up at your backyard barbecue from sausages to grilled pineapple. You needn't splurge on capital-C Champagne, either, since there's a sparkling wine for every occasion and price.
Other white wines are also robust enough to stand up to grilled foods, such as steak. An acidic sauvignon blanc would work, as would a slightly sweet Riesling or a tangy pinot grigio. Whichever one of these is your pick, it's perfectly okay to buy the boxed kind. Lighten up, it's a barbecue, and box wine is not only good, but convenient. (Sadly, food science has yet to figure out a way to make boxed sparkling wine, but we're totally on board once it does.)