Yes, You Can Serve White Wine With Barbecued Meat

If you're a real stickler for doing things the proper way, you might be thinking that barbecue beverage pairings would be limited to beer or sweet tea. There's no reason why barbecue can't go with wine, as well, though. In fact, you can also break that so-called wine rule about only serving red wine with meat. If white wine is what floats your boat, then go right ahead and crack open a bottle at your next barbecue secure in the knowledge that celebrity chef Jordan Andino gives it his approval. We spoke with Andino at Heritage Fire Fest in Miami where he was partnering with Franciscan Estate wines where he acknowledged that robust red wines with rich red meats is a classic pairing. But, he noted, "When paired correctly, the right white wine can elevate your meal and refresh your palate."

Andino did say, though, that since white wines can be what he terms "light on the palate," he likes serving them with lighter dishes like barbecued fish and chicken. He went on to say, "I would advise pairing wine based on similar flavor profiles and intensity, which are often derived from the spices, sauces, and additional ingredients you're adding to the mix." As an example, he cited serving a lemony chicken dish with a white wine that has citrusy notes.