Sparkling Wine And Fried Food Are Always A Winning Pairing

Sparkling wine and fried food are two of life's greatest gustatory pleasures, so perhaps it's only natural that they're even better together. From the iconic high-low combo of perfectly chilled champagne and fried chicken to specific pairings like sparkling prosecco and mozzarella sticks, bubbly wine and crispy crunchy fried delights are a match made in heaven.

This pairing works so well not just because both elements are practically guaranteed to be delicious, but because the flavors and textures contrast and complement each other perfectly. The fizz of the sparkling wine primes the taste buds for the rich crunch of fried food, while the wine's higher acidity level cleanses the palate and contrasts beautifully with greasy fried fare.

The truth is that champagne and other sparkling wines pair well with basically any food because the fizz and acidity work in tandem to keep your mouth watering for the next bite. That's why champagne is so often served as a pre-meal aperitif. However, there is a particular kind of magic that happens when you take a sip of sparkling wine and a bite of crunchy fried deliciousness.