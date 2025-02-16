Here's What Happened To Bobby Flay's Mesa Grill Restaurants

Beyond being the beloved celebrity chef that we see on TV, Bobby Flay is also a world-renowned restaurateur. Flay has many restaurant locations to his name. However, fans of Flay's first restaurant, Mesa Grill, are likely well aware of the fact that all three Mesa Grill locations have been closed for quite some time. While the oldest location in New York City closed down in 2013 due to leasing issues, and the Bahamas location closed in 2015 to make way for a new restaurant, the true death of Mesa Grill came at the hands of Flay himself when he made the decision to close down the third and final location in Caesars Palace during 2020.

Despite its 16-year run in Las Vegas and a 29-year run altogether, Flay made the hard decision to shift his focus away from Mesa Grill and its beloved Southwestern menu. Instead, Flay launched a brand new restaurant in its place; an Italian restaurant called Amalfi by Bobby Flay was opened in Caesars Palace during 2021.