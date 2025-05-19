Don't Ruin Your Meat By Adding BBQ Sauce Too Early

For many people, Memorial Day is the unofficial first day of summer. After a long winter indoors, outdoor cooking enthusiasts are understandably eager to jump in and start grilling without delay. One thing you don't want to be too quick to do, though, is to start slathering your meat (or vegetables, for that matter) with barbecue sauce as they cook. The results will be anything but tasty.

Most barbecue sauces tend to be thick, gloppy, and sugary. This applies not only to popular store-bought barbecue sauces but also to homemade ones. It's actually fairly difficult to find a recipe that doesn't call for sugar or another form of sweetener. Some people even make barbecue sauce with jelly, while Bobby Flay uses soda to give his barbecue sauce more flavor.

The thing about sugar is that it burns at 265 degrees Fahrenheit. Grill temperatures can easily reach temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. This means that the sugary sauce is in danger of burning if you apply it to the meat too early. Add it too late, however, and the food will hardly absorb any of the sauce's flavor. To get that cooked-on sauce flavor while minimizing the risk of it burning, only apply the barbecue sauce during the last 10 or 15 minutes of the food's grilling time. The exception to this is when you are cooking ribs; you should start adding thin layers of sauce during the last hour of cooking. This will ensure that you build up a nice thick coating. Whenever you start adding the sauce, go easy with the application as sugary sauce dripping onto the grill's heating element could cause quite a flare-up.