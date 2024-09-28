You Won't Regret Using Jelly In Your Barbecue Sauce

What, exactly, constitutes barbecue sauce? As with just about everything else about barbecue, this is a contentious topic: depending upon regional tastes, barbecue sauce can range from thin and vinegary to gloopy and molasses-like. (It can even, for reasons that defy human comprehension, incorporate mayonnaise.) But on a basic level, it ought to strike some sort of balance between tangy, sweet, and smoky.

It's one thing to know what makes a good barbecue sauce. The fun part is figuring out your preferred way of striking the balance. Do you use a bit of mustard to add a little more tang? Or do you take after Bobby Flay and stir in some Peach Pepsi to lend your sauce a fruity, caramel-esque flavor? You can experiment as much as you'd like, tinkering away in your kitchen like some kind of mad scientist pitmaster. But if you'd like a bit of direction, try gelling with some jelly.