We are a food-motivated culture. Everyone enjoys eating a delicious brunch among friends, a meal at home with the family, or a romantic dinner out with someone special. We use food for enjoyment, celebration, gathering, and reward, but when our food turns against us, all bets are off. It's all fun and games until someone gets a case of the runs. Nothing kills the romance like explosive diarrhea.

Unfortunately, the United States is finding itself in a bit of a love-hate relationship with food due to the current cyclosporiasis outbreak. Cyclosporiasis is an illness caused by the microscopic parasite cyclospora, which gets in our food and water. When we consume it, we come down with symptoms such as nausea, fatigue, bloating, and, especially, watery diarrhea — so much so that the source of the illness is being called the "explosive diarrhea parasite." Since May 1, there have been 1,645 confirmed cases and more than 5,100 reported cases that have not yet been fully verified, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on July 14, 2026.

If you're wondering which foods are safe to eat and which you shouldn't touch for all the Pepto-Bismol in the world, this list can help. Here are five foods deemed good-to-go and five better left alone.