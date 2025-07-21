Fruit Flies In Your Kitchen? Start Rinsing Your Bananas

Since fruit flies are attracted to the smell of fruit that's reaching its expiration date, there are other things to keep in mind. Bananas are climacteric, meaning they ripen off of ethylene gas (Here's a guide to fruit ripening, for more on that). Bananas, apples, and avocados produce the most ethylene, so be careful of how you organize your produce when putting it away. Placing your bananas in a bowl surrounded by other fruit will make them brown more quickly.

To slow down the ripening of your bananas, wash them — leaving the grocery store plastic wrap around the banana stems — and hang your bunch on a hook. The plastic prevents the bananas' own ethylene gas from surrounding them, and the hanger ensures good airflow — unlike a bowl, which traps gas and accelerates ripening, thus attracting fruit flies.

Everyone has probably experienced a fruit fly infestation at one time or another, and it's nothing to be embarrassed about. But if fruit flies have taken over your kitchen, the key to trapping these pesky pests is already in your pantry: apple cider vinegar. It could take a couple of days, but they'll be gone. Of course, definitely be sure to wash your bananas next time!