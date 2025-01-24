The Key To Trapping Pesky Fruit Flies Is Already In Your Pantry

Fruit flies are one of those pesky annoyances that we have all had to navigate at least once in our lives. But there's no reason to have to deal with these little pests, especially if you already have some apple cider vinegar in the pantry. Great for a multitude of uses, from giving baked goods extra oomph to making supremely tender pork chops, apple cider vinegar is a versatile product that you can also use to make an effective fruit fly trap for your kitchen.

Attracted to aging fruit and vegetables, fruit flies tend to hang around where the food is. Because apple cider vinegar is made by a process of fermenting the juice of apples, you can see why they are drawn to the scent. These little flies reproduce quickly and are capable of laying hundreds of eggs in their relatively short lifespan, so you want to nip this problem in the bud immediately.

Setting up an apple cider trap to lure fruit flies in is simple enough, and you don't have to use harsh chemicals or store-bought gadgets to accomplish the same goal. It seems like another use for apple cider vinegar pops up every day, and this hack will save you from having to buy anything new.