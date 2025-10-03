How Long It Will Take For Your Rock-Hard Avocados To Ripen
Avocados are a finicky fruit. You pick out the perfect one at the grocery store, and by the time you get home, it's gone soft. If you plan to use it on the day you buy it, you're usually at the mercy of the market and need to know how to pick the best avocados. Sometimes they're soft to squeeze, but other times they're firm and green, leaving you waiting a few days before they're ready.
So, how long does it take for a hard avocado to ripen? The sweet spot is usually four to five days on the counter at room temperature. That's when the natural ethylene gas the fruit gives off softens the inside and develops the nutty, buttery flavor you're looking for. If you slice into one too early, you'll find a bright green outside that's pale towards the pit, with a grassy and bitter taste and a firm texture. It won't mash into guacamole, but you could attempt to salvage it in a smoothie or dice it into a salad where other flavors and textures can take over. If you have a few days to spare, you can allow your avocado to continue to ripen by removing the pit and wrapping each half tightly with plastic wrap.
Still, your best bet is to learn how to spot signs of a ripe avocado before you slice in. Gently press near the stem end — if it gives slightly, you're close. For Hass avocados, the skin darkens as they ripen. And if the stem cap pops off, that's a good sign that it's ready.
Tricks if you're in a ripening rush
If time isn't on your side, there are a few tricks to ripen avocados quickly. Putting them in a brown paper bag concentrates the ethylene gas, which speeds up the ripening process. Add an apple or banana to the bag as well (since the fruits release the same gas), and your green avocados will be guac-ready in a day or two. If you don't have any apples or bananas on hand, dropping your avocados in a warm water bath for 10 to 15 minutes will also make them easier to slice. This hack won't instantly ripen them, but it might be just enough to get the softer consistency you're looking for.
The oven or microwave can also get you out of a pinch. Wrap one of your avocados in foil and warm it in the oven at about 200 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 15 minutes, or wrap it in a damp paper towel and microwave it for a few seconds at a time. Both methods will soften your avocado to the pit (although you'll lose some of the flavor and creamy texture). Still, while these hacks can help you get out of a rock (rock-hard avocado, that is) and a hard place, when it comes down to it, nothing beats patience and planning. The best guacamole and avocado toast always comes from fruit that has had adequate time to ripen on its own.