How Long It Will Take For Your Rock-Hard Avocados To Ripen

Avocados are a finicky fruit. You pick out the perfect one at the grocery store, and by the time you get home, it's gone soft. If you plan to use it on the day you buy it, you're usually at the mercy of the market and need to know how to pick the best avocados. Sometimes they're soft to squeeze, but other times they're firm and green, leaving you waiting a few days before they're ready.

So, how long does it take for a hard avocado to ripen? The sweet spot is usually four to five days on the counter at room temperature. That's when the natural ethylene gas the fruit gives off softens the inside and develops the nutty, buttery flavor you're looking for. If you slice into one too early, you'll find a bright green outside that's pale towards the pit, with a grassy and bitter taste and a firm texture. It won't mash into guacamole, but you could attempt to salvage it in a smoothie or dice it into a salad where other flavors and textures can take over. If you have a few days to spare, you can allow your avocado to continue to ripen by removing the pit and wrapping each half tightly with plastic wrap.

Still, your best bet is to learn how to spot signs of a ripe avocado before you slice in. Gently press near the stem end — if it gives slightly, you're close. For Hass avocados, the skin darkens as they ripen. And if the stem cap pops off, that's a good sign that it's ready.