Check Your Freezer — Costco Just Recalled This Chicken Fried Rice For A Dangerous Reason

Costco just recalled Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken with Japanese-style Fried Rice for an alarming reason: the rice may be contaminated with shards of glass. The manufacturer has already sent out a recall notice to customers, but friends and family should check their freezers as well. Who hasn't outsourced a Costco run to save on membership fees?

Ajinomoto Foods North America announced the voluntary recall on February 25, 2026. The notice explained that the recall was not required by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and was issued "out of an abundance of caution." This most recent recall follows reports of glass shards found in an Ajinomoto Foods frozen chicken fried rice product sold at Trader Joe's.

The chances of finding glass shards in your rice may be slim, but customers should still take this recall seriously due to the severity of the issue. The USDA labeled the initial Trader Joe's recall as Class I, defined as a situation with "... a reasonable probability that use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."