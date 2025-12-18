The 12 Biggest Food Product Recalls Of 2025

It takes a significant amount of labor to feed 343 million Americans. Food is industrialized so that the number of people that can get fed is maximized. Naturally, most food is processed in some way. Everything from produce to meat to prepared meals is created, cooked, and packed somewhere, then shipped out via a sophisticated network.

That's nothing short of a miracle of science and industry, but it also means there are a lot of steps in the process of making and shipping food. And the more chances there are for something to go wrong, the more likely it is that something will go wrong. All that machinery involved with so many natural-based foodstuffs makes a number of problems a possibility, like an instantly widespread outbreak of a bacteria that causes severe food-borne illness, or foreign, inedible materials that can also cause bodily harm. Once an offending party is identified, major food companies, with help from some government agencies, must limit the damage and issue a recall as soon as possible. In 2025, there were a lot of recalls — and some of the biggest and strangest food recalls in U.S. history. Here are the ones that involved the most poundage and the most consumers.