Corn Recalls That Affected Millions

Supermarket chains sell hundreds or even thousands of products under a private label, or store brand. Essentially generics, these foods often bear the name of the store itself and are sold at lower prices than that of the leading name brands. The grocery chains contract with massive industrial food suppliers to process and package those goods, and they have many clients. Twin City Foods, for example, makes bags of frozen sweet corn and corn-centric mixed vegetable medleys for Food Lion, Kroger, and other stores. It's all the same corn in this instance — and so when a quantity was recalled in August 2023, it had to be pulled from many different supermarket entities.

Washington-state based Twin City Foods asked for customers to not eat but instead to return bags of mixed vegetables due to the possibility of contamination by Listeria monocytogenes, the pathogen that causes the form of food poisoning called listeriosis. Infection presents as headache, fever, and gastrointestinal symptoms, but it can potentially be deadly in the very young, very old, and immune-compromised.

The recall included 22 different lots of product vegetables sold by three grocery chains. Super Sweet Cut Yellow Corn and Mixed Vegetables with Corn were targeted, all bearing Food Lion, Kroger, or Signature Select (Albertson's) branding, with expiration dates that stretched into 2025.