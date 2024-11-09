We Tried And Ranked 12 Canned Corn Brands So You Don't Have To

Growing up in the Midwest, seeing large fields of sweet corn was very common. The colloquial rural Midwestern phrase, "Knee-high by the 4th of July" helped me know just how far along the corn should be by Independence Day, and sweet corn was a common and beloved side dish (that you can even make in the microwave to enjoy all year 'round) during dinners. As a teen, corn mazes were the Friday night fall activity of choice with large fields of corn full of drying stalks cut out in particular designs to create a maze challenge. So, it's safe to say I'm familiar with corn.

Today, I use a lot of corn in casserole preparations or throwing together quick appetizers. One of my absolute favorite snacks to serve at gatherings is corn dip. It's apparently the most popular Super Bowl party dip in Texas, but I've never lived in the Lone Star State, so how it made its way to my rotation, I'll never know.

When ranking each canned corn brand, I tasted each brand right out of the can. There's plenty you can do to upgrade your canned corn, but I wanted to get the most accurate image of each brand, so I tasted the corn as it was. In this ranking, I considered taste, texture, and price. These three factors helped establish an overall ranking of corn that is not very appetizing all the way to some of the best corn you can buy.