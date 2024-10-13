13 Ways To Upgrade Your Canned Corn

Plain and mild tasting, canned corn may remind you more of a cafeteria lunch option than a delectable side dish. And though many of us love this unassuming staple, it's true that its flavor can get a little tedious at times.

Don't worry, we're here to change that. In today's post, we're revealing the wonderful ways you can upgrade your canned corn using flavorful ingredients. From vegetable options to a slew of interesting seasonings and additions, we're confident you'll find at least one new way to elevate your next can of corn kernels.

Keep in mind that though many of the upcoming suggestions are rooted in Latin cuisine, there are plenty of other ways to utilize canned corn in fresh new ways, as well. Coming up, you'll find a handful of Mexican-inspired corn upgrades as well as a few flavorful combinations you may have never thought of. Stay tuned as we unveil the best ways to upgrade your canned corn.