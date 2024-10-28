The Type Of Canned Vegetables You Should Avoid

Despite their slightly controversial reputation, canned vegetables are actually a good and easy way to get more servings of veggies in your diet. In fact, they're no less legit than fresh or frozen vegetables, as long as you're keeping an eye on one major red flag: salt.

Salt isn't just added to preserve canned foods — it's also there to make the veggies taste better. But if you start cooking a meal with overly salty vegetables, you have less control over how the dish tastes in the end. Plus, too much salt can come with negative health consequences. Considering more than 70% of our sodium intake comes from packaged and restaurant foods, we're probably already adding way more salt to our meals than we realize — and we don't need more of it mixed in with our canned vegetables.

But for those canned corn enthusiasts out there, don't worry. You can always choose canned vegetables labeled "no salt added" or "low sodium." This way, you're in control over the seasoning, flavors, and sodium levels of your food. After all, it's much easier to add a pinch of your own salt than to try to correct an over-salted dish after the fact.