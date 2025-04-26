Why Corn Looks So Much Different Than It Used To

We don't want to make too many assumptions, but you probably have a good idea of what corn looks like. They're the crops swaying meaningfully in fields along the highways of Iowa and Nebraska. They take the form of a bunch of yellow kernels, arranged in neat little rows on a cob, all wrapped in a green husk. Corn has looked that way for as long as you can remember, so it stands to reason it's looked that way for even longer. Heck, if you went back in time 10,000 years, it'd probably look much the same as it does now. It's just corn, right? How many innovations can there truly be? More than you'd think — in fact, the corn from 10,000 years ago looked way different than it does today, as is often the case with fruits and vegetables.

The progenitor of corn was a different type of maize called teosinte, and to modern eyes, it would look like some terrible mistake happened in the corn field. Teosinte had no pretty rows of yellow kernels on a cob; in fact, at first, it had no cob at all. The kernels were attached to a short stem, and there weren't very many of them: just a handful of tiny kernels per stem, protected by shells. It would take some time for teosinte to take its more familiar form.