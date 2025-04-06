Fruits And Vegetables That Look Nothing Like They Used To

When you walk through the produce aisle, you may come across just a few fruits or vegetables that aren't entirely familiar. You may know what they are, but you might not know how to use them or even what far away place the chain shipped them in from. After all, if you live in the United States, it's unlikely that your farm or orchard down the road is growing rambutan (different from lychee) or durian fruit. However, most of the fruits and veggies on display are pretty recognizable. The pyramids of apples, the crates of cabbages, and the piles of peaches all represent foods you probably became quickly familiar with as a child.

If, though, you were to travel back in time, sometimes even just a hundred years ago, you might find that the fruits and vegetables you thought you knew and loved are entirely unfamiliar. Over the decades and centuries, modern agriculture and cultivation have entirely changed the appearances of certain plants, making for heartier, bigger, better fruits and veggies. Here are some of the most common fruits and vegetables that currently look nothing at all like they used to.