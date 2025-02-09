Lychee Vs Rambutan Vs Longan: How Do These Tropical Fruits Compare?

Progress can sometimes be a double-edged sword, bringing with it regrettable food trends like 2021's glut of nearly identical hard seltzers and those unhygienic butter boards we were glad to leave in 2022. But one thing we wholeheartedly approve of is the ever-expanding supermarket produce section. Just think, back in the mid-20th century, bananas were a big deal and mangoes were almost unknown. However, one issue we sometimes face now, in light of today's abundance, is that we're not always sure what to expect from each new offering. It can be particularly puzzling to differentiate three similar fruits that seem to be increasingly popular these days: the tropical trio of lychee, longan, and rambutan.

All three of these fruits belong to a botanical family with the not-too-tasty name of soapberry. Interestingly, soapberries themselves are toxic to humans, although they can be used for washing. Other family members include the toxic horse chestnut and the guarana, a caffeine-laden Brazilian fruit that's often used in energy drinks but is considered dangerous to consume in large quantities. Lychee, longan, and rambutan, however, are all perfectly safe to eat, not to mention quite tasty, and all three have long been popular in Asian cuisines. Each fruit consists of an outer rind or husk surrounding sweet white flesh with a seed at the center, but they do have some notable differences.