14 Delicious Fruits That Are Hard To Find At A US Grocery Store

While most of us have seen a persimmon at one time or another, not many of us know that this tomato-shaped fruit comes in different varieties. While persimmons range in color from yellow to red, American persimmons taste different from their Asian counterparts, fuyu and hachiya. Opinions about the different fruit varieties vary, with some saying that the American version of the fruit has a more concentrated flavor and others that American persimmons are more gooey, while Asian persimmons are juicier.

Persimmons can be tricky to find in grocery stores, as attested to by one Reddit user, who recalls being introduced to the fruit by his grandmother. "They look like tomatoes but taste completely different and amazing. [...] I cannot find any at grocery stores and no one I ask about it has had them." This scarcity is likely due to the fact that persimmons grow primarily in South Atlantic and Gulf states.

Persimmons are a seasonal fruit that ripen only once a year in the fall. Anybody who harvests persimmons before they are ready is in for a nasty surprise, as highlighted by one Quora member: "They're amazingly sour if not fully ripened. They have to be what I call dead-ripe to eat: they have to be almost falling off the tree before they're edible."