Ina Garten's Favorite Fall Items To Get From The Farmer's Market

When temperatures are cool, leaves are crisp, and pumpkins line the streets — whether left over from Halloween or in preparation for Thanksgiving — it's the perfect time of year to mosey over to local farmers' markets, where you can peruse in peace without blistering temperatures that wilt the fruit before you even get it home. Since harvest season is in full swing, it's also the perfect time of year to select some seasonal produce. "Barefoot Contessa" host and celebrity chef Ina Garten couldn't agree more.

"Some of my favorite fall vegetables and fruits are Brussels sprouts, butternut squash, cauliflower, sweet potatoes, and good, crisp apples," she said in response to a question on her blog.

Yes, there's a reason that popular Thanksgiving sides include dishes with butternut squash and sweet potatoes: They're all at peak ripeness! As you make your way through the stalls at your local farmer's market, you'll find that these fruits and vegetables are more than just pretty colors, they're also incredibly versatile cooking ingredients. Knowing when they're ripe ensures that you're enjoying the very best of their flavor and nutrient potential.