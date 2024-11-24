Ina Garten's Favorite Fall Items To Get From The Farmer's Market
When temperatures are cool, leaves are crisp, and pumpkins line the streets — whether left over from Halloween or in preparation for Thanksgiving — it's the perfect time of year to mosey over to local farmers' markets, where you can peruse in peace without blistering temperatures that wilt the fruit before you even get it home. Since harvest season is in full swing, it's also the perfect time of year to select some seasonal produce. "Barefoot Contessa" host and celebrity chef Ina Garten couldn't agree more.
"Some of my favorite fall vegetables and fruits are Brussels sprouts, butternut squash, cauliflower, sweet potatoes, and good, crisp apples," she said in response to a question on her blog.
Yes, there's a reason that popular Thanksgiving sides include dishes with butternut squash and sweet potatoes: They're all at peak ripeness! As you make your way through the stalls at your local farmer's market, you'll find that these fruits and vegetables are more than just pretty colors, they're also incredibly versatile cooking ingredients. Knowing when they're ripe ensures that you're enjoying the very best of their flavor and nutrient potential.
How to use Ina Garten's favorite fall finds
Ina Garten's favorite fall farmer's market finds are all in peak season during that time of year. Apples and sweet potatoes are best harvested in late summer or early fall, while Brussels sprouts and butternut squash are best harvested in late fall. Cauliflower is available year-round, but it's technically in season in the fall, making it another popular staple at farmer's markets through the cooler months.
Garten offers a wide variety of fun recipes on her site that highlight these fall produce items, like her Balsamic-Roasted Brussels Sprouts, which she roasts with pancetta and balsamic vinegar, or her Butternut Squash and Apple Soup that requires not only fresh apples but fresh apple cider, too. These are just two recipes of many recipes that demonstrate the wide variation of possibilities with autumnal fruits and vegetables. You can also try whipping up some delicious caramel apples (melting the caramel is even easier than ever these days), slice and dice some of your very own sweet potato French fries, or fry the crispiest Brussels sprouts you've ever had. Grab these seasonal goodies while you have the chance — otherwise, you might be stuck munching on a sad salad mix until spring!