Yes, There Is A Correct Way To Eat Lychees
Fruit can be a real puzzle. Some seeds are edible, some must be removed, and while some fruits come with peels to be discarded, others are meant to be eaten whole. As the raging debate about kiwi peel shows, not everyone even agrees on the rules. And let's not forget those fruits that seemingly bite back — pineapples are delicious but come with their own set of quirks. Among the non-native fruits of the United States, though, the lychee stands out as a delightful enigma that could use a little guide for consumption.
Lychees hail from Southeast Asia and are commonly enjoyed fresh, though they can be found in canned, dried, or juiced form too. Their flavor is a sweet, fragrant fusion reminiscent of strawberries, pears, and a hint of citrus. However, this flavor can vary depending on the state of the fruit. So, if you find yourself swapping out your usual tapioca balls for lychee at your popular local bubble tea spot, brace yourself for a sweeter surprise.
To eat a lychee raw, you'll first need to navigate its jagged exterior to reveal the white flesh underneath. The exterior is slightly pink, with hints of yellow and small grooves along it. Once you break through, the white flesh, similar to a grape, is a treat that begs to be eaten by the bowlful. Just remember to avoid the seed nestled within, either by eating around it or popping it out first. But wait, these aren't the only steps to eating lychees correctly.
The art of eating lychee properly.
A lychee not only has a seed, but also a stubborn shell that requires a bit of finesse to peel off. It's perfectly acceptable to use your fingers, but you'll need to apply a bit of pressure. Press your nail into the skin near the stem for the best results. If you've just gotten a manicure or prefer not to get your hands sticky, a paring knife will do the trick. Once you've slowly peeled off the exterior, the white flesh will be in view.
If you're planning to enjoy a bowl of these succulent gems, it's wise to gently tear the flesh to remove the seed. Alternatively, if you prefer the cherry method — biting into it and discarding the pit as you go — who's to judge?
Even though eating a bowl of lychees is delicious and hard to argue against, this fruit is quite the versatile ingredient. There's a variety of ways to use lychees, like popping some in a fruit salad, adding one to your cocktail, or getting creative by replacing kiwi in a golden kiwi bombe with lychee for a delicious twist.
How to pick out the perfect lychee?
When it comes to selecting lychees, remember that these little gems are at their best when picked in-season. Look for lychees that are a little larger than an inch wide, with bright pink and yellow colored skin. They typically come into season around the end of spring and early fall. Like sniffing a ripe peach, get close and take a whiff — if you catch an aromatic floral scent, you're on the right track. A gentle press will reveal if a fruit is soft enough to be ripe, but steer clear of those that feel too soft, they're likely past their prime.
In the United States, you can often find lychees at Asian markets and select grocery stores with expansive fresh fruit selections. So, next time you stroll through the produce aisle, don't just breeze past the kiwis, lychees, passion fruit, and other fruit delights — and for your own sake, look up how to eat those too.