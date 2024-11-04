Yes, There Is A Correct Way To Eat Lychees

Fruit can be a real puzzle. Some seeds are edible, some must be removed, and while some fruits come with peels to be discarded, others are meant to be eaten whole. As the raging debate about kiwi peel shows, not everyone even agrees on the rules. And let's not forget those fruits that seemingly bite back — pineapples are delicious but come with their own set of quirks. Among the non-native fruits of the United States, though, the lychee stands out as a delightful enigma that could use a little guide for consumption.

Lychees hail from Southeast Asia and are commonly enjoyed fresh, though they can be found in canned, dried, or juiced form too. Their flavor is a sweet, fragrant fusion reminiscent of strawberries, pears, and a hint of citrus. However, this flavor can vary depending on the state of the fruit. So, if you find yourself swapping out your usual tapioca balls for lychee at your popular local bubble tea spot, brace yourself for a sweeter surprise.

To eat a lychee raw, you'll first need to navigate its jagged exterior to reveal the white flesh underneath. The exterior is slightly pink, with hints of yellow and small grooves along it. Once you break through, the white flesh, similar to a grape, is a treat that begs to be eaten by the bowlful. Just remember to avoid the seed nestled within, either by eating around it or popping it out first. But wait, these aren't the only steps to eating lychees correctly.