Why You Should Cook Corn On The Cob In A 'Butter Bath'

What could be better than corn on the cob slathered with butter? Corn on the cob soaked in a butter bath, that's what. It's a simple but incredibly delicious side to any meal, uses everyday ingredients, and requires little to no preparation. Despite how little effort it takes, the result is the perfect savory, sweet, tender bite.

While there are other great ways to butter your corn without a knife, the butter bath technique takes the vegetable from good to absolutely next-level. Instead of melting a bit of butter and sticking it on top or drizzling it over the corn like an afterthought, a butter bath is efficient at penetrating the corn and getting into all the nooks and crannies that you missed. I mean, I really don't know how I didn't come up with this by myself considering the fact that I usually take the whole stick of butter and rub it across the corn multiple times manually anyway — but this is for sure way faster, easier, and more effective.

You might think the butter bath was just about unmitigated indulgence, but there's more to it than just that. Cooking your corn this way can actually make a big difference in both texture and flavor. The technique, which is popular in the Midwest, steps up the natural sweetness of the corn, giving it a richer taste and a silkier texture. Once you try it, there's no going back to regular boiling. And it's so quick and easy to do at home.