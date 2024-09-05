How To Reheat Corn On The Cob In The Microwave
While nothing quite beats the fresh version straight from the grill, leftover corn on the cob does reheat pretty well, and fortunately it's easy to do so in the microwave. One of the best things about this method is that it doesn't take much time at all and is about as easy as it gets. Place a few ears of corn on a microwave-safe dish, cover them with a wet paper towel, and start microwaving them in 30-second bursts (some microwaves even have a 30-second button on them), checking to see the corn's progress as you go along.
If the corn's just about ready but not quite hot enough yet, you can manually punch in 15-second bursts to get the corn to where you want it. Then simply remove it from the microwave, remove the paper towel, and serve it while it's nice and hot. The one thing you want to do is to avoid overcooking it since the corn kernels can shrivel up and dry out, turning into the corn version of raisins. But since all microwaves are different, this might take a little bit of trial and error depending on your device's cooking power.
You can cook corn in the microwave, too
If you still have leftover ears of raw corn, the microwave makes for a convenient way to cook them if you don't feel like steaming, grilling, boiling, or roasting them. We've previously written about how to microwave corn, but basically, you have two options: You can shuck your corn then microwave it, or microwave it in the husk. Again, the time will depend on your microwave's power, but that's one super low-effort way to cook your corn.
Do it either way because corn's in season right now, and we might as well enjoy every sweet kernel, leftover or not. If you're looking for a more novel way to enjoy it, you can take raw corn and turn it into soup, which is both surprisingly easy and an elegant way to enjoy it without turning on the stove. Then, there's elotes, which might be one of my favorite ways to eat it. Whether you're cooking it from scratch or reheating it in the microwave, you can rest assured that you barely need to do anything but press a few buttons to get a hot and steaming cob ready for dinner.