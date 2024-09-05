How To Reheat Corn On The Cob In The Microwave

While nothing quite beats the fresh version straight from the grill, leftover corn on the cob does reheat pretty well, and fortunately it's easy to do so in the microwave. One of the best things about this method is that it doesn't take much time at all and is about as easy as it gets. Place a few ears of corn on a microwave-safe dish, cover them with a wet paper towel, and start microwaving them in 30-second bursts (some microwaves even have a 30-second button on them), checking to see the corn's progress as you go along.

Advertisement

If the corn's just about ready but not quite hot enough yet, you can manually punch in 15-second bursts to get the corn to where you want it. Then simply remove it from the microwave, remove the paper towel, and serve it while it's nice and hot. The one thing you want to do is to avoid overcooking it since the corn kernels can shrivel up and dry out, turning into the corn version of raisins. But since all microwaves are different, this might take a little bit of trial and error depending on your device's cooking power.