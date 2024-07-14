Your Microwave Makes Husking Fresh Corn Cobs A Breeze

There are so many different methods for cooking corn on the cob: you can grill it, you can boil it — some people even bake or slow cook their corn. But microwaving it? This is no joke — the microwave is by far one of the easiest methods, as it makes remarkably quick work of removing the husk and silks. You can cook the corn all the way in the microwave, or you can microwave your ears for a little bit less time so that they're super easy to shuck and finish cooking them in some other way (like on the grill).

To fully cook corn in the microwave, the process couldn't be any simpler: First, you'll trim the silks just about down to the husks, then rinse the entire cob — husk and all — until it's soaked through. Wrap a damp paper towel around the cob and place it directly on the microwave's inner rotating plate.

You're going to microwave the corn for about three to five minutes per ear, on high. While it's in the microwave, the heat is effectively steaming the corn in its husk, keeping the kernels nice and juicy. The steam also separates the kernels from the silk, which is why it's so easy to shuck the corn after it's been microwaved.

After they're done, carefully remove the ears — they're going to be pretty hot — give them a minute or two to cool down and then get to shucking. You'll be amazed at how easily everything comes off the cob.

