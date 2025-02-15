Put Down The Knife. There's A Better Way To Butter Your Corn

When I was young, if sweet corn was served as a side dish, you knew it was a good day. It wasn't just the corn itself — it was the butter. Not just any butter, though. It had to be the salted variety. If we didn't have that, I'd salt my corn and throw on some unsalted butter on top, creating what I considered a delicious vegetable smothered in butter (but was really just corn used as a vessel so I could consume lots of butter). The only problem? My hands were a buttery mess. And as a child, this wasn't just frustrating to me, but my mom too. It would end up on my hands, face, and occasionally even my hair (it truly was a mess). Now, in my 20s, I've discovered a hack that would have spared both my clothing and my hands from all that oily trouble.

Have you ever considered using bread to butter your corn? Yes, bread. Take a slice, smother it with your desired amount of butter, and twist your corn on the cob on top. The result? Perfectly buttered corn, no extra utensils to clean, and fewer napkins needed. Plus, the bonus is the piece of buttered toast that comes with it, subtly flavored with a hint of sweetness from the corn.

Even Stanley Tucci, the beloved American actor and New York Times bestselling author, wrote about this hack in his memoir, "Taste: My Life Through Food." He seemed to see it as a win-win, "...thus, in true Italian fashion, creating two dishes out of one, the ear of corn being the first dish and the homemade bread (now saturated with the melted butter, salt, and sweetness from the buttered kernels) being the second." Not only do you have two delicious additions to your meal, but you can even elevate the dish by using homemade bread, like sourdough or plain white bread.