Our Least Favorite Microwave Butter Popcorn Comes From A Popular Brand

You have no shortage of options if you go shopping for microwaveable popcorn. (Of course, you could just buy kernels and pop them yourself in a pot, although you'll have to be careful to ventilate it so the popcorn doesn't get too chewy and dense.) There's old reliable Orville Redenbacher, of course, bowtie and all; there's Pop Secret, with its Original and Movie Theater Butter formulations; and there's Newman's Own, the brand set up by that dashing blue-eyed actor Paul Newman for the benefit of his charity for children.

And then, alas, there's Act II, a brand whose pop-ularity (pun intended) doesn't necessarily reflect its place in our good graces. In fact, according to our ranking of microwave popcorn brands, Act II came in dead last. That means it finished behind even store brands like 365 Whole Foods, Great Value, Target Market Pantry, and Kroger Movie Theater Butter Popcorn.