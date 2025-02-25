12 Microwave Butter Popcorn Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

With so many microwave popcorn options on store shelves, it's impossible to know which is really worth your dime. With talk of artificial ingredients in microwave popcorn potentially posing certain health risks, it makes the process of selecting high-quality yet good-tasting popcorn that much harder.

I haven't had microwave popcorn in years; I've since resorted to making my own fresh-popped corn on the stove, complete with even distribution of freshly melted butter to help seasonings on my homemade popcorn to stick. However, making popcorn in the air fryer, though controversial, is also of interest — but I digress. Anyway, I was interested to see how my newly reformed palate would respond to the taste of microwave popcorn and, of course, which microwave popcorn tastes best.

In this post, I'm not only seeking to discover the best microwave popcorn out there but also which one packs the most buttery flavor. There are so many brands that claim to burst with buttery goodness, but which brands actually back up those claims may surprise you. Join me as I take you on a rich and delicious journey through the 11 best and worst microwave butter popcorn options in stores.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.