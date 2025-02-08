How To Resurrect Stale Leftover Popcorn

Movie theater popcorn is pretty hard to resist, I'll admit, especially since you can smell the stuff when you're still outside the theater. The problem is, it generally doesn't cost much more to order a ginormous tub of the stuff, so it seems like a smart move once inside the theater. However, no matter how tasty the snack, and no matter how hungry you were when you started it, you can find yourself getting sick of it halfway through. Which leaves you with leftovers to bring home.

Now, I may be the exception to the rule that nobody likes stale popcorn, because I genuinely like the day-old stuff that goes "squish" instead of crunch. Most others would disagree, however, which is why I'm sharing this handy hack for getting the crunch back (that you don't need to do on my behalf, but others will no doubt appreciate.) All you need to do for good-as-new popcorn is heat it for a few minutes.

While the microwave is the one appliance we usually associate with popcorn, here it's better to use an oven. Bake it on a sheet at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for just five minutes, then enjoy your newly-recrisped popcorn. This trick doesn't just work for movie theater popcorn — it can also be used to revive either the home-popped or store-bought pre-popped kind, as well. If you only have a small amount to cook, or are too impatient to wait for a full-size oven to preheat, you can also rescue it with five minutes at the same temperature in an air fryer.