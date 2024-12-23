Can You Make Popcorn In The Air Fryer?

There are a few things at play here. First, it might be a wasted effort because the ideal popping temperature for popcorn is between 400 and 460 degrees Fahrenheit. Some air fryers don't quite reach those temperatures. And second of all, should your air fryer have that kind of power, there's yet another problem. The heating element in a basket-style air fryer is typically located above the basket within the body of the device. It's directly positioned over your food, and if your popcorn starts to pop, there's a good chance that its jumping motion, coupled with the pungent air circulation inside the air fryer basket, could whirl the kernel right into the heating element itself, and that's a recipe for disaster.

At the very least, there's the possibility of gross burnt popcorn (especially with the layer that eventually ends up closest to the heating element), and at worst, if the chamber should overflow with popped kernels, you could get some that directly come in contact with the heating coil. That's just begging for trouble — you'll definitely experience smoke, but what you really want to avoid is flame, obviously. So no, for your sake, you absolutely should not put popcorn in your air fryer, and we have a whole host of other things that you shouldn't put in there, either.