Why Your Popcorn Came Out Chewy (And How To Fix It)

You've probably had enough good popcorn in your life, at home or at the movies, to know what it should taste like — and more importantly, how it should feel in your mouth. You've suffered through mediocre bags of popcorn at baseball games and county fairs, chewing through what feels like salty cow feed, in pursuit of true greatness: Fluffy, yielding puffs of corn, perfectly seasoned with butter and salt, pleasantly crunchy without giving your jaw a workout. That's part of the reason why you've started popping your kernels in a pot or pan when you make it at home: The instant popcorn that comes in a bag just isn't cutting it for you anymore. (You never could get a straight answer about whether or not to use the popcorn button, anyway.)

But, even using a tried and true method, misfortune can sometimes strike. In this case, you finish popping your kernels and try some for yourself, only to be met with a dense, chewy mouthful of packing peanuts. What on earth happened, and how can you fix it? Luckily, there's an easy answer: you have to properly ventilate your popcorn to prevent steam build-up inside the pan.