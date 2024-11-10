The Trader Joe's Fall Item That Will Transform Your Popcorn
Trader Joe's assortment of fall foods makes it a magical place during the season. It's often teeming with consumers eager for a taste of the store's limited-time treats. From their spicy pumpkin samosas to their jars of organic maple butter, their fall products spark excitement and elevate simple dishes and snacks.
In fact, there's one simple Trader Joe's fall item that can transform your popcorn into something unforgettable: pumpkin pie spice. The limited edition product, available for only $2.99, features a warm spiced blend of cinnamon, ginger, citrus, nutmeg, cloves, and a hint of black pepper.If you've become blasé about the clichéd pumpkin spice products that seem to bombard every aisle of the grocery store, then this recipe may not be for you. But if you're a devout pumpkin spice lover like myself, this simple but pleasantly sweet and salty snack won't disappoint you.
How to make pumpkin pie spice popcorn
While pumpkin pie spice is typically associated with baked goods, lattes, and, obviously, pumpkin pie, there are no limits to what you can sprinkle the blend onto, and popcorn happens to be the ultimate blank canvas for flavors. Light, airy, and mildly flavored, it takes on whatever seasoning you choose. So, why not incorporate a little fall essence into the snack while pumpkin pie spice is still in season? Whether you're popping some corn kernels from scratch on the stovetop or throwing a bag into the microwave, try this spiced recipe for a warm treat that will embody autumn in every bite.
All you'll need for this festive snack is your choice of popcorn (plain and unflavored work best with this recipe), coconut oil or butter, brown sugar, and Trader Joe's pumpkin pie spice. If you want to emulate the iconic fall latte, add some instant espresso powder. Start by popping your popcorn using your preferred method and prepare the sugar and spice mix. Once the popcorn is freshly popped, drizzle your spiced mixture and melted butter or oil over the warm popcorn and toss it well to ensure even coverage. Serve in a big bowl and enjoy, sharing with others or indulging solo in the candied treat.
Why this combo works
The flavors in Trader Joe's pumpkin pie spice bring out the warmth and coziness that fall is well-known for. The subtle crunch of popcorn combined with Trader Joe's favorable confection makes for an addictive snack that is both nostalgic and innovative. The blend of spices not only creates a desirable flavor for your basic popcorn, but it'll also fill your kitchen with that unmistakable fall aroma many of us treasure. Plus, it's super easy to put together for movie nights, fall gatherings, or those restful fall evenings.
It's no secret that pumpkin spice is one of the most esteemed fall-themed delicacies, making arrival in August, well before the season begins, and sticking around until the end of the holidays. In fact, the spiced blend continues to rise in popularity every year, with the pumpkin spice global market being valued at $1.1 billion in 2023, according to a report by Coherent Market Insights.
However, if you're not a part of this market and you're sick of pumpkin spice, you can still create your own autumn-inspired popcorn treat. Use a little truffle-infused salt to create earthy flavors or a topping like Hepp's Vanilla Sea Salt for a touch of sweetness. Or, create your own popcorn-based snack mix with Halloween favorites like candy corn and Reese's Pieces.