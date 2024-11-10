The Trader Joe's Fall Item That Will Transform Your Popcorn

While pumpkin pie spice is typically associated with baked goods, lattes, and, obviously, pumpkin pie, there are no limits to what you can sprinkle the blend onto, and popcorn happens to be the ultimate blank canvas for flavors. Light, airy, and mildly flavored, it takes on whatever seasoning you choose. So, why not incorporate a little fall essence into the snack while pumpkin pie spice is still in season? Whether you're popping some corn kernels from scratch on the stovetop or throwing a bag into the microwave, try this spiced recipe for a warm treat that will embody autumn in every bite.

All you'll need for this festive snack is your choice of popcorn (plain and unflavored work best with this recipe), coconut oil or butter, brown sugar, and Trader Joe's pumpkin pie spice. If you want to emulate the iconic fall latte, add some instant espresso powder. Start by popping your popcorn using your preferred method and prepare the sugar and spice mix. Once the popcorn is freshly popped, drizzle your spiced mixture and melted butter or oil over the warm popcorn and toss it well to ensure even coverage. Serve in a big bowl and enjoy, sharing with others or indulging solo in the candied treat.