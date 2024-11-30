So Are We Supposed To Use The Microwave's Popcorn Button Or Not?

Popcorn remains synonymous with getting comfortable and watching a film on a weekend night. While you can buy movie theater popcorn at a store, the microwaveable make-at-home version is usually the way to go. The only problem is, how to microwave it has been a hotly debated subject for many years.

Connoisseurs of the buttery, salty snack strongly contend whether or not you should utilize the popcorn button that resides on your microwave. While some, such as myself, have never actually used the feature out of habit, others swear that the singular button ensures that the popcorn never burns and is fully popped by the end of its heating. For many others, this decision is, quite frankly, a toss-up.

Unfortunately, the answer to that decision isn't one-size-fits-all; it depends on your situation. Most notably, the brand of your popcorn and the model of your microwave will determine whether that button is the way to go when making the salty snack at home.