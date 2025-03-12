There is a reason why so many brands of microwave popcorn claim to be "movie theater-style" in flavor: It's because the popcorn you get from the cinema snack bar is hands-down, the best. It's hot and crispy and covered with the type of buttery goodness that just can't be replicated anywhere else. Popcorn companies certainly try, but for The Takeout's ranking of microwave butter popcorn brands, we found only one that could hold a candle to the stuff at our favorite cineplex.

The microwave popcorn that came out on top is the niche brand Cousin Willie's Buttery Explosion, which beat out well-known industry titans like Pop Secret, Orville Redenbacher, and AMC Theatres. The Takeout's review called Cousin Willie's "Exactly what microwaved popcorn should be. The taste is intensely flavorful, with lots of potent butter and salt flavors. ... The texture is also perfect — the kernels are light and fluffy and tender to the bite."

The family-owned popcorn company has been perfecting the timeless snack since 1944. But, while the brand does make a Movie Theater Butter flavor, it was the Buttery Explosion that we fell hard for.