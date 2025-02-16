Make Cruditè Extra Fancy With A Simple Butter Trick

The first step is to select the best vegetables. I've found that choosing a variety of different colored vegetables is best. Grab some sweet ones, some spicy ones, and also a few familiar options. Carrots are always a good idea (rainbow carrots are even better if you can find them), along with sugar snap peas, radishes, cherry tomatoes, and miniature bell peppers. You'll want to thoroughly wash and dry the vegetables, followed by making simple, yet fancy-looking cuts. Peel whole carrots and leave their stems on, halve the mini bell peppers, and chop off any long roots from the radishes.

Now, time for the butter trick. Good quality butter is essential here. Melt it in the microwave, and once it's done, dip your dried veggies into the melted butter. Place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet, lightly sprinkle them all with a flaky sea salt, and place them in the fridge to create a hardened, salty, butter exterior. You can optionally do a second coat of butter, but save the salt for the final one. Feel free to add your favorite seasonings too, like black pepper, smoked paprika, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, or your favorite blend.

All that's left to do is assemble and accompany with crackers and some elevated store-bought hummus or Giada De Laurentiis' canned tomato dip. And voilà! I can't wait to see what a hit this will be at my next gathering because who doesn't love butter?