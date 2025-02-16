Make Cruditè Extra Fancy With A Simple Butter Trick
Any time I'm entertaining a crowd or attending a potluck, I'm always trying to create a veggie platter that's enticing enough for guests to actually want to eat instead of just going straight to the jalapeño poppers. I've attempted veggie boards with crackers and dips. I've tried fancy chopping techniques to make them more eye-catching. I've even tried making simple hors d'oeuvres that combine vegetables with richer-tasting ingredients like puff pastry or artisan cheeses. But without fail, I'm still left with veggies coming out of my ears. However, in my quest to have guests gravitate toward vegetables before they hit the pigs in a blanket, I'm going to combine all my failed attempts into one.
Crudités is a classic French appetizer comprised of raw vegetables that are elegantly chopped, assembled, and served with a few types of dipping sauces. This checks off a couple of boxes, but I'm still needing that rich-tasting element, and what's better than butter? A display of beautifully cut veggies that are actually individually dipped into melted butter and then sprinkled with salt brings out their natural flavors, looks beautiful, and is super easy to put together. Although dips will still be present, they may not even be needed!
How to make butter-dipped crudités
The first step is to select the best vegetables. I've found that choosing a variety of different colored vegetables is best. Grab some sweet ones, some spicy ones, and also a few familiar options. Carrots are always a good idea (rainbow carrots are even better if you can find them), along with sugar snap peas, radishes, cherry tomatoes, and miniature bell peppers. You'll want to thoroughly wash and dry the vegetables, followed by making simple, yet fancy-looking cuts. Peel whole carrots and leave their stems on, halve the mini bell peppers, and chop off any long roots from the radishes.
Now, time for the butter trick. Good quality butter is essential here. Melt it in the microwave, and once it's done, dip your dried veggies into the melted butter. Place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet, lightly sprinkle them all with a flaky sea salt, and place them in the fridge to create a hardened, salty, butter exterior. You can optionally do a second coat of butter, but save the salt for the final one. Feel free to add your favorite seasonings too, like black pepper, smoked paprika, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, or your favorite blend.
All that's left to do is assemble and accompany with crackers and some elevated store-bought hummus or Giada De Laurentiis' canned tomato dip. And voilà! I can't wait to see what a hit this will be at my next gathering because who doesn't love butter?