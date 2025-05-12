Cereal Recalls That Affected Millions

When you hear the word cereal, what comes to mind? For many of us, it stirs up memories of our childhood. Maybe it's curling up on the couch with your siblings, a bowl full of Lucky Charms in hand, watching your favorite Saturday morning cartoons. Or the thrill — or disappointment — of hearing that cereal was on the menu for dinner. Maybe you raced to be the first to open the box of Frosted Flakes and lay claim to the cool toy inside. Whatever the memory, cereal has a way of bringing the past rushing back.

But not all cereal memories are sweet. The cereal business itself has seen its share of ups and downs, leaving many to worry that breakfast cereal faces dark days ahead. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, cereal sales dipped as consumers opted for grabbing breakfast on the go or fresher, healthier, protein-packed options. During the COVID-19 pandemic, as people ate at home more and shopped for shelf-stable foods, cereal boxes found their way back into shopping carts.

Still, even as business rebounded, some cereal brands have faced challenges of a different kind: product recalls. Over the years, some favorite brands have made headlines, not for their latest flavor launch or a healthy twist, but for safety concerns. From manufacturing mistakes to food-borne illnesses, the cereal market has been plagued with many recalls. Let's explore some of the not-so-sweet memories of the most significant recalls in cereal history.