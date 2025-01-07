General Mills Recalls That Affected Millions

General Mills started out as a single flour mill and grew into one of the world's largest corporations. Today, the company oversees more than 100 brands, including Cascadian Farm, Nature Valley, and Betty Crocker. The sheer amount of food this corporation produces is impressive, and you've likely enjoyed several of its products, from Cheerios to Chex Mix. However, with such high output comes increased risk, and General Mills has experienced numerous food recalls throughout the years.

Food recalls have been on the rise and can happen for various reasons including packing errors or undisclosed ingredients. When this occurs, consumers might open a package to discover the item is a different flavor or product altogether. Worse yet, these shoppers may be blind to potential allergens. In more serious cases, food recalls occur when dangerous pathogens like E. coli, salmonella, and listeria are detected through routine testing, or when an outbreak is traced to its source.

Some of General Mills' recalls have cost thousands or even millions of pounds of product, resulting in substantial revenue loss. Damage control may involve press releases, removing products from store shelves, and compensating consumers who have experienced anything from minor disappointment to serious foodborne illness. It's safe to say when General Mills issues a recall, the consequences can be far-reaching — which will become even more apparent as we explore the company's biggest food recalls.