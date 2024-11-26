Underrated Canned Soups You Need To Try
There's nothing like a warm, hearty, bowl of soup on a chilly evening, but can store-bought soups really deliver the magic of homemade renditions? After all, having been packaged in a metal tin can and shelved for ages doesn't exactly sound like a cool weather vibe, does it? Well, that depends, but don't worry — we're here to ladle out all the details.
When it comes to canned soup, we know flavor and texture can be hit or miss. Still, it's worth noting that there are some totally underrated canned soup options out there that can wow your taste buds and then some by delivering flavor similar to — or, dare we say it, taste just as good as — the homemade version of your favorite soup flavor.
Don't believe us? Pull up a chair. In the upcoming post, we're revealing all our favorite canned soup options that we feel are completely undervalued, according to customer opinion. From delicious vegetable-rich soups to thick, creamy, and meaty options, there's a canned soup out there for everyone. Sit back and savor the details as we dish all there is to know about the most underrated canned soups you need to try.
Campbell's Chunky Old Fashioned Vegetable Beef Canned Soup
Campbell's may have dropped "soup" out of its brand name after 155 years, but that doesn't mean it's any less tasty. Granted, some Campbell's soup varieties are better than others, but when it comes to Campbell's Chunky Old Fashioned Vegetable Beef Soup, it's a great option. Chock-full of delicious savory beef pieces and chunky cuts of vegetables like carrots, potatoes, corn, green beans, and celery, this canned soup isn't given nearly enough attention considering the number of stellar reviews it has received from fans online.
Several patrons liken the taste and texture to homemade beef soup, while others gush over its simplicity and price point. Campbell's Chunky Old Fashioned Vegetable Beef Soup is also readily available online for added convenience, but you can find this one in particular stocked on various supermarket shelves, as well.
Progresso Vegetable Classics Garden Vegetable Canned Soup
If you're looking for a good vegetarian, gluten-free, and low-fat soup option, Progresso Vegetable Classics Garden Vegetable Canned Soup is a great pick. In this hearty garden soup blend, you'll find carrots, corn, potatoes, celery, green beans, and kidney beans. The vegetables are submerged in comforting tomato purée and vegetable concentrate, lending it a light and delicious flavor your taste buds will surely thank you for.
When it comes to what patrons think, most say they love the convenience of having this soup on hand and enjoy how filling it is despite the lack of meat. It also has plenty of veggies for soup lovers to enjoy rather than primarily consisting of broth as sometimes seen with some other soup varieties. Snag Progresso Vegetable Classics Garden Vegetable Canned Soup online or at your local grocer.
Amy's Organic Plant-Based Tortilla Canned Soup
Organic, plant-based, and gluten-free, this Amy's Tortilla Soup is scrumptiously nutritious. It comes with lots of organic vegetables, including organic sweet potatoes, which can be a rare find in store-bought soup. Other tasty ingredients found in this soup include organic bell peppers, diced tomatoes, onions, and black beans. Green chilies, organic spices, and cilantro also pepper the soup, adding a nice blend of Southwestern flavor.
Customers agree that this soup is top-notch despite being a little more expensive than its non-organic competitors. Reviewers state that this tasty Amy's grab has a smooth and silky mouthfeel, while the chunkier ingredients, like the corn and black beans, give the dish a hearty texture. Some fans even like adding their own ingredients to the mix, including spinach, jalapeños, and corn chips. Like many of the other underrated soup options on this list, you can find Amy's Organic Plant-Based Tortilla Soup on Amazon, but you may also be able to snag a can at your local grocer, depending on supply. We've spotted it at our local Target supplier, but in-store availability may vary depending on your location.
Progresso Rich & Hearty Loaded Potato Bacon Canned Soup
Some soups scream comfort, and though it's nice to savor a hearty potato soup made from scratch, sometimes the convenience of a canned option fares better. Thankfully, Progresso's Rich & Hearty Loaded Potato Bacon Canned Soup packs all the goodness of traditional soup, making for an easy grab when you don't have the time or energy to whip it up yourself. According to buyers, Progresso's Rich & Hearty Loaded Potato Bacon Canned Soup tastes just as good as potato soup made at home, which is quite the compliment considering it's a canned pick.
Alongside flavor, people love the price point of this one, coming in at a little over a couple of dollars at our local grocer at the time of publication. That said, one thing customers note about it is that it's a true soup; don't expect there to be huge chunks of potato in this one. For some, the soup-like consistency might be a bit of a bummer, especially if you like coarser pieces of potato and bacon. Still, considering its convenience, overall flavor, and price point, you gotta love having an option like this stashed in your pantry for when hunger strikes. Keep an eye out for this flavor in markets where Progresso soups are sold, or go the easy route and stock up on Progresso's Rich & Hearty Loaded Potato Bacon Canned Soup through Amazon.
Amy's Organic Chunky Vegetable Soup
Amy's organic canned soups rarely let us down, and Amy's Organic Chunky Vegetable Soup is another yummy option from the brand. Like Progresso's Garden Vegetable Soup mentioned earlier, Amy's Chunky Vegetable Soup is a low-fat variety filled with nutritious vegetables, all of which are organic, with organic tomatoes, celery, onion, carrots, and spinach as part of the lineup. And though Amy's vegetable soup is remarkably similar to Progresso's Garden Vegetable option, it differs in sodium content. Thankfully, Amy's Organic Chunky Vegetable Soup is much lower in sodium than its Progresso competitor, with 720 milligrams of sodium per can equaling 31% of your daily recommended value. Yes, it's still quite a bit of sodium in the grand scheme of things, but when compared to other soup brands, this option fares better.
So, what do customers have to say? Most think Amy's Organic Chunky Vegetable Soup packs amazing flavor. Though a few scoff at the price ($3.99 in our area for a 14.3-ounce can), others suggest adding components like beans, rice, or pasta to help stretch your dollar and better satisfy your appetite. Find Amy's Organic Chunky Vegetable Soup on Amazon or at your local grocer (pricing and availability may vary).
Old El Paso Chipotle Corn Chowder Canned Soup
We bet you didn't expect to see Old El Paso as an underrated brand when it comes to soups you need to try, but there's a good reason it's listed here with its more popular trademark competitors. Typically associated with taco shells and sauces, Old El Paso surprised fans with its rendition of corn chowder, and customers can't seem to get enough. As online reviewers put it, Old El Paso Chipotle Corn Chowder Canned Soup is satisfyingly cheesy and has just the right amount of kick to make it a warm and spicy option for chilly nights. Others claim it to be the best soup they've ever tasted.
Still, despite its popularity, the soup has garnered a few negative reviews, with a handful of customers mentioning its thin consistency and spicy flavor as turn offs. Even so, most people who try it love it, leading us to believe this cheesy rendition of corn chowder tastes just as delicious as it sounds. Find Old El Paso Chipotle Corn Chowder Canned Soup on Amazon, or grab it at your local Walmart where available.
Amy's Organic Vegetable Jambalaya with Red Beans Canned Soup
This is the last Amy's soup option on our list, but make no mistake, it's also one of the most delectable. Amy's Organic Vegetable Jambalaya With Red Beans canned soup is one of the more creative offerings from the brand, and, like so many of the others, it's left people quite impressed. This organic grab is filled with lots of healthy and delicious ingredients, including organic brown rice, kidney beans, bell peppers, carrots, celery, green beans, and the all-flavorful smoked paprika. In case you're wondering what smoked paprika is and what it's used for, it is a smokier rendition of traditional sweet paprika, adding a rich complexity to dishes. We love using this spice in our kitchens and know all too well how it can take the flavor of soup to new heights.
Indeed, people love the flavor of Amy's Organic Vegetable Jambalaya With Red Beans canned soup, with some saying it tastes nothing like typical canned soups. People are also enamored with how well the flavor comes through, despite it being a lower salt alternative to other brands. That said, note that the lesser sodium content compared to some soups on the list doesn't automatically make Amy's Organic Vegetable Jambalaya With Red Beans canned soup a low-sodium option. A can's worth of soup will still run you 1,290 milligrams, which is 56% of your daily recommended value. Pick up Amy's Organic Vegetable Jambalaya With Red Beans canned soup on Amazon or snag it at select Target locations.
Progresso Traditional Chicken & Wild Rice Canned Soup
If you're looking for a light, rustic, and savory soup option, Progresso Traditional Chicken & Wild Rice Canned Soup is an underrated pick that's close to perfection. With plenty of tender carrots, fresh tomatoes, wild rice, and chicken pieces in the mix, this soup makes for a filling grab that's both tasty and convenient. What's more is that Progresso Traditional Chicken & Wild Rice Canned Soup is gluten-free, which appeals to those who struggle with wheat sensitivity.
According to customers, the soup tastes good enough to have for lunch or dinner and is especially tasty when paired with an extra crispy grilled cheese. The only qualm people seem to have is that Progresso Traditional Chicken & Wild Rice Canned Soup can sometimes come off slightly bland and in need of a little more spice. We've even sampled this one ourselves and can attest that adding a little extra spice from the cupboard (i.e., a sprinkle of granulated garlic and black pepper) can give this canned soup an added boost. Just be careful if you're considering adding more salt; like many of the others on the list, Progresso Traditional Chicken & Wild Rice Canned Soup is high in sodium already at around 1,280 milligrams of sodium per can, equalling over 56% of your recommended daily value. Either way, Progresso Traditional Chicken & Wild Rice Canned Soup is worth the purchase and can be found on Amazon, Target, or Walmart, depending on availability.
Pacific Foods Organic Poblano Pepper & Corn Chowder Canned Soup
If you like corn chowder, you'll likely fall in love with Pacific Foods organic version. Pacific Foods Organic Poblano Pepper & Corn Chowder Canned Soup is gluten-free and, as its name would suggest, comes with spicy poblano peppers for flavor and added heat that sets this corn chowder apart. One of the factors we love about this underrated canned soup is that it comes with ultra-simplistic ingredients, all of which are organic. In it, you'll find heavy cream, corn, potatoes, roasted red peppers, cilantro, apple cider vinegar, and of course, poblano peppers to yield a satisfying and wholesome soup made with many of the ingredients you'd use at home.
Those who have tried Pacific Foods Organic Poblano Pepper & Corn Chowder Canned Soup love it, claiming that it works to make them full, especially when paired with bread or when adding shredded chicken to the mix. Still, there are a few who are a bit thrown off by the consistency, with some saying the texture could use some work. Also, some customers note that the soup isn't quite as spicy as you might think, so keep in mind that it's on the tamer side in terms of heat. If that sounds up your alley, find Pacific Foods Organic Poblano Pepper & Corn Chowder Canned Soup on Amazon or select Target stores.
Campbell's Chunky Pub-Style Chicken Pot Pie Canned Soup
At only a couple of dollars per 18.8-ounce can at our local Target, we're pretty impressed with Campbell's Chunky Pub-Style Chicken Pot Pie Canned Soup. This underrated canned soup variety is creamy and comes packed with loads of hearty vegetables and chicken, making it a robust and satisfying canned soup option for lunch or dinner. Fans love its true-to-taste pot pie flavor, claiming that it doesn't have the metallic bite that many canned soups do. Some people even claim to use the soup in actual pot pie recipes — its texture and flavor are really that good.
Still, though delicious, one thing you'll want to note about this soup is that its ingredients aren't quite as minimalist as some of the others; it contains monosodium glutamate, along with various other additives that you'll want to pay attention to if you prefer soup grabs with more simplistic ingredients. Either way, Campbell's Chunky Pub-Style Chicken Pot Pie Soup can be found on Amazon or at select Walmart locations.
Progresso Vegetable Classics Minestrone Canned Soup
Canned soup isn't often likened to homemade, but like a few others on the list, Progresso Vegetable Classics Minestrone Canned Soup lives up to its name and then some. This soup is packed with yummy veggies like carrots, tomatoes, spinach, and peas, along with pasta and beans in true minestrone style. And while you might not have the time to whip up your own delectable homemade minestrone recipe, this version by Progresso can easily take its place — at least, that's what fans are saying.
Customers love that each bite of Progresso Vegetable Classics Minestrone Canned Soup is packed with vegetables, with some stating they enjoy eating an entire can of soup at once. They claim this underrated option is perfect for dreary winter days and is very filling at that. Pair it with a nice sandwich or enjoy on its own, and for only a couple of dollars per 19-ounce can at our local supplier, we think it's worth trying. Find Progresso Vegetable Classics Minestrone Canned Soup on Amazon, or keep an eye out for it at a Target near you.
Great Value Beef with Vegetables Canned Soup
Campbell's soups already tend to be cheap, but if you can sample similar flavors for even cheaper, why not get it? Walmart's Great Value Beef with Vegetable Canned Soup costs a little over a dollar for an 18.8-ounce can, but its lower price point doesn't necessarily reflect what's inside. Fans were surprised to find a rich, thick soup with plenty of beef packed therein. According to the label, Walmart's Great Value Beef with Vegetable Canned Soup contains beef stock, carrots, potatoes, peas, celery, tomato purée, and more.
With that said, we'd be amiss if we didn't inform you that not all customers love this budget-friendly grab, with a few stating that the Campbell's soup version is better. Nevertheless, considering its affordable price point and multiple reviews singing the praises of this inconspicuous Walmart find, we're willing to recommend Great Value Beef with Vegetable Canned Soup as a viable inexpensive option when you want to stock up on good soup without breaking the bank.
Progresso Creamy Tomato With Basil Reduced Sodium Canned Soup
We've got a creamy tomato basil soup for you lined up and with lower sodium at that. Progresso Creamy Tomato With Basil Reduced Sodium Canned Soup is a rare find given that it packs tons of flavor and less sodium than many other tomato soup options on the market. This underrated soup wows fans in terms of robust flavor; each bite is accented with tasty basil, and despite its lower sodium content, the soup remains deliciously enjoyable.
Although the soup is lower in sodium, we do want to mention that Progresso Creamy Tomato With Basil Reduced Sodium Canned Soup still yields 1,040 milligrams of sodium per can, which is around 45% of your daily recommended value. And while the original Progresso Tomato Basil Soup runs at 60% of your daily value per can, we still think the reduced sodium version is quite salty, especially if health issues require that you restrict sodium intake. All in all, do what's best for you and your body, and be sure to read the label — even on tasty, reduced-sodium soups like these — to ensure they fit within the realm of your diet and lifestyle.