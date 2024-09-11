Campbell's Soup Company Plans To Change Its Name After 155 Years

So what products exactly is Campbell's seeking to pivot toward? According to the brand's president of Meals and Beverages, Mick Beekhuizen, popular pasta sauce company Rao's is part of the plan. "We intend to set the standard for performance in the center store through our compelling consumer engagement and exciting flavor forward innovation, with Rao's strengthening and solidifying our potential and elevating our overall portfolio," Beekhulzen explained to WDTN.

And yet, this isn't the only direction in which the company wants to expand. Campbell's owns a number of snack brands, having acquired Snyder's-Lance in 2017 to add to a list of subsidiaries that also includes Kettle, Goldfish, Milano, Pepperidge Farm, and Pretzel Crisps. Considering 2017 was the last year that soup generated the largest portion of Campbell's sales, but snacks made up a little less than half of overall sales in the company's 2023 fiscal year, it's safe to say that's where the company is headed. As Clouse said last year, "Within Snacks, we continue to expect accelerated growth and to build on the margin trajectory from this year" (via Food Dive).

While this move is revolutionary for Campbell's, it's not exactly the first time it's been done. From Starbucks to Domino's (which makes dishes like pasta along with its pizza), certain major chains over the years have dropped the words from their name that have pigeonholed them in consumers' eyes. We may one day come to associate Campbell's with snacks as well as soup, but only time will tell.

