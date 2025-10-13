The Grocery Store Bacon Brand That Deserves A Spot In Your Cart
Everyone loves bacon — at least we thought so, until we ranked 12 grocery store brands of bacon earlier this year. That's when our taste tester realized that not all bacon is built alike. Some brands suffered from stringy textures, while others lacked flavor (which seems impossible, but it happened), and some had dreaded chewy fat. But the one bacon product we loved manages to strike a balance between thickness, saltiness, and a proper lean-to-fat ratio that we so cherish in an ideal slice of bacon. Our taste tester wrote, "Hormel Natural Choice Uncured Bacon features the perfect balance of both fat and meat and cooked up perfectly crispy, making it a truly delectable option that I believe anyone would enjoy."
Furthermore, our tester says that while this bacon would work well in dishes like salads and sandwiches, she also writes, "I'd encourage you to enjoy a bacon option of this caliber on its own. All in all, Hormel Natural Choice Uncured Bacon is the ultimate bacon pick." You don't need to tell me twice to cook a few extra pieces for myself.
The quality of the Hormel Natural Choice Uncured Bacon is up for debate lately
It sounds like there are a few people out there who disagree with our assessment, which is something fair to acknowledge (after all, we know opinions are subjective). Although past reviews on Hormel's own website have been favorable, more recent ones from the past year have complained about the product containing too much fat, which can be clearly disappointing when you open the package. A few reviewers have also noticed that the bacon cooks less evenly than it used to, perhaps signaling a change in formula or thickness from a previous iteration. Walmart's reviewers continue to sing praises about the Hormel Natural Choice Uncured Bacon, indicating that it still has some superfans in its fan base. So that being said, your mileage with this product may vary.
However, if you plan to cook it, we believe that rather than doing a few slices at a time, the even heat from the oven is a good approach, with the added bonus of being able to cook a whole batch at once. Starting with a raised metal baking rack on a baking tray, which allows air to circulate around each slice, we recommend baking your bacon at 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Check in with it after 10 minutes, then adjust your time in short increments past that, depending on your crispness preferences. And if you're looking for something to do with it, we've got some bacon recipe suggestions for you — if you can stop snacking on the stuff, that is.