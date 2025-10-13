The Grocery Store Bacon Brand That Deserves A Spot In Your Cart

It sounds like there are a few people out there who disagree with our assessment, which is something fair to acknowledge (after all, we know opinions are subjective). Although past reviews on Hormel's own website have been favorable, more recent ones from the past year have complained about the product containing too much fat, which can be clearly disappointing when you open the package. A few reviewers have also noticed that the bacon cooks less evenly than it used to, perhaps signaling a change in formula or thickness from a previous iteration. Walmart's reviewers continue to sing praises about the Hormel Natural Choice Uncured Bacon, indicating that it still has some superfans in its fan base. So that being said, your mileage with this product may vary.

However, if you plan to cook it, we believe that rather than doing a few slices at a time, the even heat from the oven is a good approach, with the added bonus of being able to cook a whole batch at once. Starting with a raised metal baking rack on a baking tray, which allows air to circulate around each slice, we recommend baking your bacon at 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Check in with it after 10 minutes, then adjust your time in short increments past that, depending on your crispness preferences. And if you're looking for something to do with it, we've got some bacon recipe suggestions for you — if you can stop snacking on the stuff, that is.