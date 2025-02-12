Deli Meat Recalls That Affected Millions

Deli meat is a mundane part of the diet for millions around the U.S. and the world, an inexpensive and easily acquired ingredient to make a simple sandwich. Such luncheon meats are also the result of modern technology and food engineering, as they are produced in sophisticated facilities to maintain uniformity of flavor and texture. But deli meats sometimes head out of the facility when they should not. Deli meats are so commonly recalled because insidious germs that thrive and replicate in food grow very well in meat, particularly processed meats. Bacteria, like the one that causes salmonella and particularly the one that leads to listeria infections, need moisture to survive, and moist deli meats can offer that environment, passing food-borne illness along to unwitting consumers. The next step is, of course, a recall.

A recall is more than just a company doing damage control; it is of the utmost importance to counteract what could indeed become a public health crisis, and in a speedy manner. Widespread food poisoning is not the only reason for deli meat recalls, but it is definitely an important and all too frequent cause. Sometimes fully-cooked, ready-to-eat, factory-produced sandwich slices hit the market without inspection or because they have been contaminated with a foreign body or allergen. Here are the biggest recalls in deli meat history.