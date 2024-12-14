Once Popular Sandwiches People Don't Eat Anymore

Foods often come and go, falling in and out of fashion; sandwiches in particular. Arguably the most simple composed and prepared entrée possible, a sandwich is just some ingredients placed between two pieces of bread (or just arranged on top of them, as is the case with the occasional open-faced sandwich). But because of the relative scarcity or abundance of certain ingredients required to make certain sandwiches, some become associated with particular regions or periods of time, which may forever overshadow a surface-level enjoyment of what is otherwise an objectively pretty tasty meal.

Some sandwiches reach cultural saturation and stay there — peanut butter and jelly, ham and cheese, the hamburger, and tuna salad, for example. Others delight millions over countless lunches for a few years, and then slowly fade from prominence as collective tastes change and diners move on to other offerings. Here are some once widely consumed and even beloved sandwiches that just don't seem to be served by restaurants or made at home much these days.