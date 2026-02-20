Check Your Trader Joe's Chicken Fried Rice For This Dangerous Recall Reason

If you were recently shopping for Trader Joe's customer-favorite deals, you'll want to double-check your freezer to make sure it's not housing the store's latest item to be recalled. On February 19, the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that over 3 million pounds of chicken fried rice from TJ's freezer section is subject to a "Class 1" recall due to foreign material potentially being present in the product. Foreign material can mean many different things, but in this case, it's as bad as it sounds: glass.

Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc., based in Portland, Oregon, produces the frozen food, with some of it being shipped to Trader Joe's in the U.S., and the rest being sent to Canada. The recalled frozen chicken fried rice comes in 20-ounce plastic bags with best by dates between 9/08/26 and 11/17/26. The packages also have the code P-18356 stamped inside the USDA inspection mark. Anyone in possession of the frozen food is warned to either throw it out or return it to the place of purchase. Trader Joe's has offered to fully refund anyone who bought the product from its stores.