The 13 Best Deals At Trader Joe's Customers Rave About

Trader Joe's, TJ's, Trader Joseph's — it doesn't matter how you refer to the grocery chain. It has an impressively loyal following, and everyone knows it. Another thing everyone knows is that gatekeeping is not a thing in the Trader Joe's society. There are entire social media accounts dedicated to tracking all things Trader Joe's. Creators share their favorite items, recipe hacks, new releases, and more. Newbies hop onto Reddit to ask TJ's pro shoppers what they should toss into their cart on their first visit. Not only do the regular shoppers happily chime in to help, but many even provide detailed lists of their recommendations with notes.

The stores embrace this, too, by the way. Trader Joe's wisely capitalizes on viral recipes by creating in-store signage that spotlights the ingredients needed to make them, like the viral dumpling bake that blew up so fast that it just about broke the internet. There may be things people hate about shopping at Trader Joe's, but the enthusiasts do not care. It's a community, and a culture, and the most trusted grocery store in America, where friendly employees in festive, flowered shirts are happy to introduce the fan-favorite products flying off the shelves.

Shopping at this beloved chain may also be one of the best money-saving grocery shopping tricks, as the shelves, and end caps, are filled with TJ's brands comparable to well-known grocery items, but at more competitive prices. Here are some of the top deals, according to Trader Joe's aficionados.