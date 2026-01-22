The 13 Best Deals At Trader Joe's Customers Rave About
Trader Joe's, TJ's, Trader Joseph's — it doesn't matter how you refer to the grocery chain. It has an impressively loyal following, and everyone knows it. Another thing everyone knows is that gatekeeping is not a thing in the Trader Joe's society. There are entire social media accounts dedicated to tracking all things Trader Joe's. Creators share their favorite items, recipe hacks, new releases, and more. Newbies hop onto Reddit to ask TJ's pro shoppers what they should toss into their cart on their first visit. Not only do the regular shoppers happily chime in to help, but many even provide detailed lists of their recommendations with notes.
The stores embrace this, too, by the way. Trader Joe's wisely capitalizes on viral recipes by creating in-store signage that spotlights the ingredients needed to make them, like the viral dumpling bake that blew up so fast that it just about broke the internet. There may be things people hate about shopping at Trader Joe's, but the enthusiasts do not care. It's a community, and a culture, and the most trusted grocery store in America, where friendly employees in festive, flowered shirts are happy to introduce the fan-favorite products flying off the shelves.
Shopping at this beloved chain may also be one of the best money-saving grocery shopping tricks, as the shelves, and end caps, are filled with TJ's brands comparable to well-known grocery items, but at more competitive prices. Here are some of the top deals, according to Trader Joe's aficionados.
1. Milk alternatives
There has been a noticeable proliferation of non-dairy milk alternatives in grocery stores, and even in coffee shops, you can often overhear someone ordering their morning latte with oat milk, almond milk, soy milk, or another variety. They often come with higher price tags, but that's not true at Trader Joe's, where good deals are to be had on every variety of alterna-milk. While a 64-ounce carton of oat milk at Walmart can retail for over five dollars, at TJ's, the same size is priced at $3.99. Trader Joe's also sells a 32-ounce carton of almond milk for $1.99, while other grocers' prices start at $2.99, and go up from there, depending on the brand.
Customers appreciate that Trader Joe's offers great deals on specialty items that can be priced significantly higher elsewhere, like the barista-style, non-dairy oat milk coffee creamer that TJ's shoppers can score at a lower price. There's been an uptick in the availability of vegan and plant-based items across the board, even beyond milk, and Trader Joe's never disappoints, always making them more accessibly priced. Its supporters notice this commitment to affordability, and love sharing the bargains with the masses.
2. Wine
If you went to Trader Joe's but did not take time to explore the wine aisle, you really missed out. The deals on so many different varietals are abundant. Since earning accolades back in the day for "Two-Buck Chuck", (that's code for the Charles Shaw brand of wine, for any beginners here), TJ's wine game has only gotten stronger. To this day, fans load their shopping carts with six-dollar bottles of pinot grigio that tastes much more expensive than its price tag.
It's important to know that, at TJ's, cheap wine doesn't carry the same stigma it might elsewhere. Real ones will proudly include inexpensive wines in their grocery hauls, and deep within Reddit threads about Trader Joe's, you can find connoisseurs trading intel on the best cheap savvy blanc, pinot noir, and more. A big benefit of the chain's lower wine prices is that they allow you to try many labels for little financial risk, and build your palate without overspending. If your inner sommelier doesn't enjoy something, it's much easier to justify tossing it if it didn't come at an inflated cost.
3. Caro Sugo Italian Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce
The pasta sauces at Trader Joe's may differ in flavor, from marinara to Alfredo, but they all deliver shopping spree-worthy deals. Word on the TJ's streets is that the Caro Sugo Italian Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce is no exception. For just $4.99, you get a little over 24 ounces of flavorful sauce packed with fresh basil, and sun-sweetened tomatoes.
Trader Joe's partnered with its supplier in Puglia to deliver an authentic Italian pasta sauce at an affordable price. Customers have long touted the chain's lower prices on high-quality tomato sauce, and Caro Sugo is a versatile addition to the lineup that pairs perfectly with any of Trader Joe's pasta items. Consumers say it's well balanced, and that it tastes like a much more complicated sauce that has been simmering on a stove for hours.
Trader Giotto's (the chain's brand name for its Italian-style products) gives shoppers access to a sauce rich that tastes much more expensive than it really is. Frequent praise celebrates the product's rustic feel, complete with chunks of tomato, and visible pieces of fresh basil swirled throughout. It's the real deal without the inflated price. That's just the Trader Joe's way, and why it has developed such a dedicated base of regular shoppers.
4. Bourbon Vanilla Bean Paste
Bakers everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that they won't have to refinance their home to be able to afford quality vanilla bean paste. It's one of those items that usually commands hiked-up pricing, but Trader Joe's doesn't play that game. Instead, TJ's $4.99 option is a welcome delight to those who are used to spending $16 or more on a comparable item at another store.
It's not just for the bakers, either. Customers use the paste to make syrups for coffee drinks, cocktails, vanilla whipped cream, and other treats. Others swear by it for making the perfect holiday eggnog. Regardless of how you use it, you'll appreciate that Trader Joe's is opening the door for customers who would never think of dropping major money on a jar of vanilla paste, and lets them experience it for a fraction of the usual cost.
Whether you want to dress up a frosting, make vanilla ice cream, spike some hot chocolate with a whisper of vanilla, or add vanilla bean paste to yogurt to infuse it with more flavor, Trader Joe's makes that possible to do without burning a hole in your wallet. Really, the possibilities are endless for such a tiny, and inexpensive, little jar of vanilla goodness. It's definitely worth the grab to explore your creative side in the kitchen.
5. Rear Admiral Joseph's Original London Dry Gin
Wine isn't the only boozy bargain gracing the shelves at Trader Joe's. Another notable deal lets you make your Negroni with a respectable gin, for only a humble price. Many gin drinkers give Rear Admiral Joseph's Original London Dry Gin, sold only at Trader Joe's, the green light — especially for under $10. It's been deemed perfect by imbibers, and even self-proclaimed gin mavens, for mixing cocktails. With notes of licorice, and grapefruit, along with the main character energy of juniper, Rear Admiral does its job. Martinis, and gin and tonics, are not just for the ballers anymore. Even with a modest grocery budget, you can enjoy top-notch, trendy cocktails when you grab your gin from TJ's.
For those who like to have a bar stocked with staples, Rear Admiral Joe's fits the bill. While you are there, grab some bitters, and cocktail cherries, at equally great prices to finish off your Trader Joe's cocktails with extra flare. That's a huge perk of opting for the lower priced gin, and other liquors, from Trader Joe's. You have more budget to play around with fun twists sure to up your cocktail game.
6. Unexpected Cheddar Cheese
Cheese enthusiasts know the magic that awaits them in the cheese sections at any Trader Joe's. It's where dairy dreams come true, and where lactose lovers can stock up on cheeses they wouldn't even look at in other stores because of the prices. From brie to mozzarella, the gang's all here, and reasonably priced. And one standout that constantly earns high ratings, and rave reviews, is TJ's Unexpected Cheddar. A block of it only sets you back $3.99, and if you're familiar with cheese prices, you know that's a stellar deal. It gives downright fancy vibes, even with the low cost. But the unexpected part comes after your first bite, when the initial taste of cheddar evolves into an umami-rich flavor that you would expect more from a block of parmesan.
Part creamy, and part crumbly, Unexpected Cheddar hits all the right notes. Trader Joe's knows exactly what it is doing with this one. If they didn't, how could you explain all of the equally popular, and equally well-priced, offshoots that it's launched? Consumers' love of the flavor, and the deal, has resulted in the chain giving us Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread, and also Shredded Unexpected Cheddar Cheese, at similarly low prices. This product has a solid fan base for good reason, and all the cool kids know that Trader Joe's is a star of cheese deals.
7. Pound Plus Chocolate Bars
Just the words "Belgian chocolate" can evoke unattainable richness. Thankfully, Trader Joe's has cracked the code to help shoppers channel their inner rich kid without disrespecting their budgets. If you thought they couldn't do it with beloved Belgian chocolate, you'd be wrong. There are few places you can score over a pound of indulgent chocolate for the prices that TJ's offers. For $7.99, you can sink your teeth into a rich, creamy Pound Plus bar of milk chocolate; $8.99 will get you the same amount of dark chocolate, if that's what you prefer. And TJ's fans cannot get enough. They are baking with it, breaking it off to use in pancakes, and just digging straight into the bar itself, as nature intended.
These Pound Plus chocolate bars pull fans in consistently, as do its flavor variations. When you're ready to get wild, check out the Pound Plus Milk Chocolate Bar with Caramel, Pretzel, and Sea Salt; it's the perfect combination, sure to satisfy even the most die-hard chocoholic. And even at its scaled down prices, the quality is there, and customers know it. Next time you get the itch to whip up a batch of homemade chocolate chip cookies, lean into the online chatter, and use one (or more) of the Pound Plus chocolate bars. You will not regret it, and neither will anyone lucky enough to taste your sweet creation.
8. Kefir
Given the growing number of people embarking on personal health journeys these days, it makes sense that kefir is increasingly popular. For the uninitiated, kefir is like yogurt's more tangy cousin. It is drinkable, comes in different flavors, and is packed with health benefits. It also tends to come at a cost, but before you drop significant money on a bottle from a fancy grocer, pop into your local Trader Joe's. As it has the superpower to slash prices on specialty items, TJ's offers great deals on kefir products, so you don't have to spend big bucks to attain better gut health.
A glass a day keeps a lot away, which is why kefir has soared in popularity, and made its way onto many shoppers' lists. Because Trader Joe's is the grocery industry's overachiever, it also offers other kefir-forward products at bargain prices. There are kefir-based salad dressings, and even flavored kefir waters that mimic the taste of popular cocktails, but healthier. The kefir craze surely has resulted in a buzz among health fanatics looking for the best deals.
9. Mandarin Orange Chicken
The freezer section of Trader Joe's is bursting with deals. Head to any Reddit thread asking for recommendations, and you will be met with infinite posts detailing every single frozen item you need in your grasp immediately. While there are bound to be differing opinions on specific products, due to personal preferences, there is one TJ's frozen delicacy that always makes the short list: Mandarin Orange Chicken.
This is not a deal that should be passed up. While considered a cheap meal by TJ's regulars, there's nothing cheap about the flavor or quality. There's obviously a reason Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken has been among fan favorites for years —and that reason is craveably crispy chicken covered in a tangy, delicious orange sauce that does not break the bank. Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken is a grocery store star packed with sweet-and-savory flavor. You can enjoy it on its own, on your own, or add some tasty sides to stretch the frozen entree into enough food for a family of four. Either way, for $5.49, you've got a generous bag of ready-to-heat, restaurant-style orange chicken.
10. Gyoza Potstickers
Before we leave the freezer section chat, we need to talk about Trader Joe's Gyoza Potstickers. These come in a few varieties, so there is something for everyone, and the price is amazing. Try the chicken, pork, shrimp, and vegetable varieties; they are all delicious, and cheap. For about $5, you get a bag filled with perfect, little dumplings that are easy to prepare, and even better to eat. It's one of the most commonly adored frozen items that TJ's lovers insist you put in your cart.
Trader Joe's Gyoza Potstickers are truly a staple to always have on hand, since they cook in minutes, and are a crowd-pleaser every time. Their popularity skyrocketed even more when they served as the star in a recipe that went viral online. The dumpling bake phenomenon is real, and still thriving. All it took were a few TikTok posts to send droves of dumpling lovers to Trader Joe's, where they could get every ingredient needed for the easy, and delicious, dish. Made with the flavors of coconut, curry, soy sauce, and whatever type of gyoza you desire, the recipe is a great way to dress up dinner, and take it to a different level.
11. Pasture Raised Eggs
The inflated prices of grocery staples like eggs has been a topic of conversation, and a point of contention, for a while now. Trader Joe's, however, is doing its part to ease tensions by selling eggs by the dozen for a seemingly magic price — even if you opt for the traditionally more expensive, pasture raised variety. The same pasture raised large brown eggs that sell for $7 or higher in some grocery stores are somehow still available for $5.99 at TJ's. Add a dollar if you want the organic ones, and it's still a deal when compared to competitors' pricing.
With affordable, antibiotic-free eggs, TJ's again makes high-quality food staples more attainable for consumers. In a time when price gouging on necessities runs rampant, Trader Joe's defies the norm, and continues to show up for its customers, offering the discounts that keep them happy, and loyal. Eggs should not be seen as a luxury; they are the backbone of many recipes, and meals. Unfortunately, the costs have gone haywire, making it tougher to justify eggs as a weekly grocery staple. Trader Joe's is not having that, and it still continues to sell all of its eggs at lower prices, regardless of demand or shortages.
12. Canned Lentils
This one might be a bit niche, but Trader Joe's enthusiasts are urging others not to sleep on one super-versatile, and nutritious, grocery store item: canned lentils. They cost only 99 cents (yes, less than a dollar) per can, and that's a mega deal that deserves a shout-out. These lentils are the foundation for many go-to meals for those who want something hearty, and healthy, without blowing their weekly paycheck. TJ's customers love them for easy meal prep, making flavorful dips, and to use in countless protein-packed recipes. While canned anything can conjure visions of mushy, undesirable foods, the canned lentils from Trader Joe's debunk that stereotype.
Customers love the price point, but they also rave about the texture of these lentils, as well as how versatile they are. They add a good boost of protein to just about any dish, so do not underestimate the power of the tiny lentil. The reason customers flock to them is because of how simple they are while still managing to be so rich in fiber. These, in particular, also boast a low salt content. All of that for less than a dollar is a no-brainer, and another feather in Trader Joe's cap.
13. Nuts and Dried Fruits
Do not even think about ending your next Trader Joe's run without grabbing a few bags of bargain items from the aisle of nuts and dried fruits. Go into almost any other store, and you'll see prices on these products so outrageous, they could make you cry. But Trader Joe's knows what's up, and brings the deals we know and love.
When it comes to nuts, dried fruits, and trail mix, the sheer variety that Trader Joe's offers is enough to make customers giddy — and that's before they see how reasonable the prices are. TJ's has made a regular practice of taking cult favorites, and expanding them throughout the stores, the nut category is no exception. Crunchy Chili Onion, Chile Lime, and Everything But The Bagel are just a few examples of Trader Joe's flavors that have made it into many types of snacks, and other items, for a fraction of the price you would expect. Trader Joe's shoppers practically dare you to find almonds anywhere for less than the cost of the high-quality ones TJ's sells for only $5. The freeze-dried fruits, meanwhile, are the perfect thing to satiate a sweet tooth, and they also boast low prices.The deals in this aisle alone are undeniable, and a major upside to being a Trader Joe's shopper.
Methodology
We combed consumer sites like Reddit, and individual blogs, to seek out reviews on popular Trader Joe's items, while gathering information on pricing from the company's website and other sources. We collected countless opinions on these products, especially those related to pricing, and why customers think the food items stand out as incredible deals, in compiling this list of the best deals at Trader Joe's.