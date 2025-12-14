The Dairy-Free Trader Joe's Coffee Creamer That's Become A Fan Favorite
Trader Joe's Non-Dairy Brown Sugar Oat Creamer — if you know, you know. And for those who don't, it's the warmest, sweetest, gluten-free, dairy-free hug ever put in a 32-serving 16-ounce carton and sold for only $1.99 — you can barely buy a cup of coffee at that price! The oat-based coffee creamer hit shelves in March 2022, and since then, its praises have been shouted across the internet by those who have formed an unofficial cult of Trader's Joes Non-Dairy Oat Creamer.
Over a hundred Reddit threads mention Trader Joe's Non-Dairy Brown Sugar Oat Creamer, with comments like: "If they ever discontinue this I will simply pass away," "After tasting and buying this one, I always have it stocked up in my fridge," and "Bought some today, and it has no business being as good as it is. ... I never want to use another creamer."
Then, earlier in 2025, catastrophe struck: a nationwide outage of the creamer. Fans flooded Reddit in a collective meltdown, posting things like,"I almost had a panic attack in the store. This stuff is AMAZING," and "North Jersey Trader Joes was out too! I bought the coconut milk creamer and I'm full of regret." I can assure you — I mean, the Trader Joe's Non-Dairy Brown Sugar Oat Creamer community on Reddit can assure you — that the creamer is back and stocked more abundantly than ever before.
What makes Trader Joe's Non-Dairy Brown Sugar Oat Creamer so irresistible?
Over on Instagram and TikTok, there's even more fan love for TJ's Non-Dairy Brown Sugar Oat Creamer. A quick hashtag search — #traderjoesfinds, #oatcreamer, or #brownsugarcreamer — pulls up countless videos of people adding it to cold brew, recreating Dunkin's or Starbucks' Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso, or frothing it into warm or cold foam for cappuccinos or iced coffees. Naturally, a sip-and-dance follows these displays.
With comments and videos like these, you have to wonder what the heck TJ's is really putting in this creamer. The answer: water, followed by hydrolyzed oats (oats soaked in water), sugar, sunflower oil, brown sugar, and a few emulsifiers and preservatives. According to the Inside Trader Joe's Podcast – yes, TJ's has a podcast, and I've never missed an episode — the creamer's addictive sweetness doesn't come from added sugar alone, but from the oat-soaking process. Matt Sloan, "the culture and innovation guy at Trader Joe's," explains: "It's turning some of those starches into sugars, which is why oat beverage tends to be on the sweeter side — inherently sweeter. You don't, I find, have to add much, if any, sweetener."
The creamer's sweetness seems to be what wins fans over; however, if you're not a fan of sweet coffee or tea, you may want to skip it for that purpose. But don't sleep on using it in a variety of other things! The creamer becomes an easy icing with just one add-in, works as the liquid base in overnight oats, and is my best-kept secret ingredient for substituting evaporated milk in pumpkin pie!