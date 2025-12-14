The Dairy-Free Trader Joe's Coffee Creamer That's Become A Fan Favorite

Over on Instagram and TikTok, there's even more fan love for TJ's Non-Dairy Brown Sugar Oat Creamer. A quick hashtag search — #traderjoesfinds, #oatcreamer, or #brownsugarcreamer — pulls up countless videos of people adding it to cold brew, recreating Dunkin's or Starbucks' Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso, or frothing it into warm or cold foam for cappuccinos or iced coffees. Naturally, a sip-and-dance follows these displays.

With comments and videos like these, you have to wonder what the heck TJ's is really putting in this creamer. The answer: water, followed by hydrolyzed oats (oats soaked in water), sugar, sunflower oil, brown sugar, and a few emulsifiers and preservatives. According to the Inside Trader Joe's Podcast – yes, TJ's has a podcast, and I've never missed an episode — the creamer's addictive sweetness doesn't come from added sugar alone, but from the oat-soaking process. Matt Sloan, "the culture and innovation guy at Trader Joe's," explains: "It's turning some of those starches into sugars, which is why oat beverage tends to be on the sweeter side — inherently sweeter. You don't, I find, have to add much, if any, sweetener."

The creamer's sweetness seems to be what wins fans over; however, if you're not a fan of sweet coffee or tea, you may want to skip it for that purpose. But don't sleep on using it in a variety of other things! The creamer becomes an easy icing with just one add-in, works as the liquid base in overnight oats, and is my best-kept secret ingredient for substituting evaporated milk in pumpkin pie!